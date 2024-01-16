Preschool teacher who pushed 22-month-old boy away from window ‘inappropriate', but boy’s bruise caused by self-fall: ECDA

The Early Childhood and Development Agency (ECDA) is investigating after a 22-month-old toddler came home from his Yishun preschool on Jan. 5, 2024, with a conspicuous bruise on his right ear.

The boy's parents have since lodged a police report, according to a Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) report on Jan. 10.

ECDA indicated that based on preliminary findings, with the help of CCTV footage, the bruise "could have occurred" on Jan. 4 when the child "lost his balance" while seated in a low chair and fell backwards onto the floor.

However, they will investigate another incident that happened the previous day, where an educator had used an "inappropriate method" to prevent the child from climbing onto a window grille.

Bruises found after 4th day at preschool

The boy's father, Luo Jianwen (transliteration from hanyu pinyin), told Shin Min that his son started attending PCF Sparkletots @ Nee Soon Link Block 446 in Yishun in January.

On the night of Jan. 5, while bathing his son, Luo found a bruise about the size of a 5-cent coin on his ear.

It was the boy's fourth day at the preschool.

Luo asked his wife if the boy had injured himself knocking into something, and she said no.

Luo claimed that the bruise looked like it had been caused by an adult based on the size and location of the injury.

Lodged police report, hopes preschool can give explanation

Luo reported the injury to the preschool the following Monday (Jan. 8) and was told by the principal that they would investigate the matter.

The boy was taken to be examined by a doctor, who advised them to let the wound heal on its own.

He is currently being cared for at home by Luo and his wife, who have also lodged a police report.

"I hope the school can give us a proper explanation after their investigation. If there was any inappropriate behaviour, action should be taken against those involved," he shared.

No cause for bruise seen on preschool CCTV footage: PCF

A PCF spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that they were first alerted of the boy’s injury on the afternoon of Jan. 8, 2024, by his parents, and an investigation was launched immediately.

However, the spokesperson said that in CCTV footage shown to the parents on Jan. 9, no cause for the bruise was seen.

"We are currently working closely with the school while remaining in close contact with the child’s parents to address their concerns," the spokesperson added.

"At PCF Sparkletots, the health, safety, and well-being of our children remains our top priority, and we’re fully committed to cooperating with the parents and the authorities."

Child could have been injured from falling backwards when seated: ECDA

In response to Mothership's enquiries, an ECDA spokesperson confirmed that the preschool was alerted of the incident on Jan. 8, 2024, and reported the case to ECDA on the same day.

Since then, ECDA has commenced investigations, which include unannounced visits to the preschool, review of CCTV footage, interviews and verification of records.

The spokesperson shared that based on ECDA's understanding, the preschool showed the child's parents CCTV footage for an incident on Jan. 4.

ECDA has also reviewed CCTV footage from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2024, and is looking into two incidents:

(i) On Jan. 3, the child was repeatedly attempting to climb onto a low window grille, and the educator pushed him away from the window. The child fell on his bottom on the play mat and rolled over sideways onto his back

(ii) On Jan. 4, the child was seated on a low chair, lost his balance, and fell backwards onto the floor.

The spokesperson said that based on preliminary findings, the bruise on the child’s right ear could have occurred on Jan. 4, 2024, when the child lost his balance and fell off a low chair.

ECDA looking into educator's act of pushing child away from window

However, ECDA will be looking into the educator’s "inappropriate method "used on Jan. 3 when preventing the child from climbing onto the window grille, the spokesperson added.

ECDA’s investigations are ongoing.

"The safety and well-being of children in preschools is of utmost importance. While incidents involving children may sometimes occur despite the preschool’s best efforts, ECDA takes a serious view towards all cases of child mismanagement," the spokesperson said. "Actions will be taken against the preschool operator and staff if our findings support the allegation."

For suspected cases of child mismanagement, staff or parents should report the matter to their preschool management or ECDA at [email protected].

Top image from Shin Min Daily News & Google Street View.