Man, 57, arrested after he allegedly wielded knife during fight with man, 61, at Yishun coffee shop

A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a knife during a fight at a coffee shop at Block 807 Yishun Ring Road.

What happened

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, a hawker at the coffee shop, had a dispute with a 61-year-old man, which allegedly led to a fight, police said.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fight took place on Jan. 8 at around 8:30pm, with the police being alerted at around the same time.

The Straits Times reported that the hawker was subsequently arrested for attempting to voluntarily cause hurt by using a dangerous weapon.

Wife believed he had consumed alcohol

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News went down to the coffee shop and spoke to a woman, who revealed that she is the wife of the arrested man.

The woman shared that she runs a mee siam stall with her husband.

While the cause of the dispute was not clear, the woman said she believed that her husband caused a commotion as he had consumed alcohol after closing the stall for the day.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image courtesy of Unsplash and Shin Min Daily News.