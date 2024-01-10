Man, 57, arrested after he allegedly wielded knife during fight with man, 61, at Yishun coffee shop

A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a knife during a fight at a coffee shop at Block 807 Yishun Ring Road.
What happened
Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, a hawker at the coffee shop, had a dispute with a 61-year-old man, which allegedly led to a fight, police said.
According to Shin Min Daily News, the fight took place on Jan. 8 at around 8:30pm, with the police being alerted at around the same time.
The Straits Times reported that the hawker was subsequently arrested for attempting to voluntarily cause hurt by using a dangerous weapon.
Wife believed he had consumed alcohol
A reporter from Shin Min Daily News went down to the coffee shop and spoke to a woman, who revealed that she is the wife of the arrested man.
The woman shared that she runs a mee siam stall with her husband.
While the cause of the dispute was not clear, the woman said she believed that her husband caused a commotion as he had consumed alcohol after closing the stall for the day.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top image courtesy of Unsplash and Shin Min Daily News.
