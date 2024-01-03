Wow Wow West hawkers will reopen stall on Jan. 16, 2024

Fans of famed Western hawker stall Wow Wow West, heave a sigh of relief: The stall will be reopening in January 2024.

The well-reviewed stall tucked away in ABC Brickworks hawker centre, run by hawker couple Eric Ng, 59, and Kathy Yu, 61, had announced in October 2023 that it was looking for "genuine buyers" to take over the business.

This was because of her mother's ailing health, Elizabeth Ng, the couple's eldest daughter and co-owner of Wow Wow West, shared in an earlier interview with Mothership.

Elizabeth had also mentioned that the stall might have to close after their 25-year run if they could not find a suitable owner.

Not done yet

This announcement was followed by some short closures in September and October 2023, presumably to give the couple a break.

The stall has since been shuttered for months.

However, in a Facebook announcement on Dec. 30, the stall promised to make a comeback on Jan. 16, 2024.

The post also quashed any rumours that the stall would be closing for good.

The post read: "We [would] like to update everyone that our stall is not closing... We are going to continue to bring our yummy western food to all of you next year!"

The stall is currently closed but has been entertaining delivery orders since mid-December.

It has been operating online and fulfilling deliveries through its central kitchen, a stall employee told Mothership on Jan. 3.

Wanted to keep the legacy going

When Mothership reached out to the stall owners about the reopening, Elizabeth explained that the decision to continue running the stall was because they wanted to "keep the legacy going".

Wow Wow West started in Raffles Institution around 1999, with Elizabeth and her sisters helping out at the stall in their childhood.

It then relocated to Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre before settling in at its current location at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre — a journey spanning 25 years.

When asked if the warm responses from customers had motivated them to reopen the stall, Elizabeth said "it definitely played a part".

Long queues of customers lining up at the stall, as well as their satisfied expressions upon finishing their meals, had been captured in a tribute video on Nov. 17.

Younger team will run the stall

While Elizabeth did not specify who would be running the stall from January, she said it would be a team that's "younger and ready to roll".

Her mother, Yu, on the other hand, will be preparing for two upcoming surgeries.

Yu is suffering from an aneurysm, and was previously hospitalised for a month because of the condition.

Her health was what motivated the family to consider selling the business in the first place.

About Wow Wow West

Address: Block 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-133, Singapore 150006

Opening hours: 10:30am to 2pm and 4:30pm to 7:30pm daily, except Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays

Top image from Chua Germaine / Google Maps & Wow Wow West / Facebook.