Foreigners can work remotely in South Korea for up to 2 years under new 'digital nomad' visa

Those seeking to obtain the visa must show proof that their annual income is greater than S$86,700.

Julia Yee | January 04, 2024, 11:35 AM

South Korea is opening its doors to foreigners seeking a new work-from-home environment.

Come Jan. 1, 2024, the country will begin issuing "digital nomad" visas, which will allow some foreign residents to stay in South Korea for up to two years while holding a job back home, reported The Korea Herald.

The announcement was made on Dec. 29 by South Korean officials.

Work from home, from South Korea

"To make [the] remote work and vacation of foreigners in [South] Korea smoother, we have decided to launch a new digital nomad visa,” the country's Ministry of Justice stated.

Before the introduction of this new visa, foreigners looking to work remotely from South Korea needed to apply for tourist visas or stay for less than 90 days without a visa, said The Korea Herald.

The new system grants more flexibility to those inclined to such work arrangements, as it allows employees and employers in overseas firms to travel and work remotely in South Korea for a maximum period of two years.

With this new visa, foreigners may live in South Korea for a year, with a chance to extend their stay by another year.

They can also bring their spouse and children below 18.

Foreign residents with existing short-term tourist visas such as the B-1, B-2, and C-3 are eligible to reapply for the new visa if they meet certain requirements.

Criteria

Applicants will be required to present documents to the South Korean embassy in their respective countries, proving that they earn an annual income of more than 84.96 million won (S$86,700).

This sum is twice the amount of South Korea's gross national income per capita as of 2022, which was 42.48 million won, according to local news.

Applicants must also submit other documents like employment verification, criminal records, and proof of private health insurance.

They are required to hold private health insurance with a coverage of at least 100 million won (S$102,000) so that they may return home should an emergency occur.

Applicants must also be 18 or older, with at least a year's work experience in their current field.

The digital nomad visa is said to be a test-run and remains subjected to the government's assessment.

Those who obtain the visa will not be permitted to apply for jobs in South Korea.

