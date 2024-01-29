Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded to 5 times its current size

The Woodlands Checkpoint will be expanded to five times its current size in a redevelopment project expected to take place in several phases over the next 10 to 15 years.

It will be fully operational in 2032 with construction works starting in 2025, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Jan. 29

The fully developed Woodlands Checkpoint will enhance clearance efficiency for cargo vehicles, cars, motorcycles and buses, and reduce average travel time from the current 60 minutes to 15 minutes during peak periods.

It will also incorporate automated in-car immigration clearance systems, conduct security checks away from the checkpoint core structure to mitigate security risks, as well as provide holding areas for traffic within the checkpoint to reduce congestion on local roads and the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) leading to the checkpoint.

Works to be carried out

In the first phase starting in 2025, an extension will be built at the Old Woodlands Town Centre.

A total of 21 bi-directional cargo lanes and 78 arrival car lanes will be constructed at the extension.

This will increase cargo clearance capacity by 30 per cent and arrival car clearance capacity by 95 per cent.

The 78 arrival car lanes can also be converted into 156 arrival motorcycle lanes during peak hours.

The BKE will be extended to create a direct route for vehicles exiting the checkpoint.

The extended BKE will be aligned with the eastern edge of Marsiling Park to minimise the impact on the sensitive ecological site at the western side of the park.

The extension at the Old Woodlands Town Centre and BKE is targeted to be completed progressively from 2028.

This will be followed by the demolition of the Old Woodlands Checkpoint and integrated with the extension.

Background

The current Woodlands Checkpoint was opened in 1999.

Since then, the daily traveller volume has been increasing from about 230,000 travellers in 2000, to 300,000 travellers today, and would exceed this level during long weekends and holiday periods.

The number of travellers passing through Woodlands Checkpoint is projected to reach 400,000 per day by 2050.

Without redeveloping Woodlands Checkpoint, the travel time for vehicular traffic could increase by more than 60 to 70 per cent during peak periods by 2050.

JTC has been appointed to carry out reclamation works.

The Straits Times reported that reclamation works are tentatively scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024 and is estimated to be completed by 2029.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted to assess the potential impact of the proposed works.

The report has recommended mitigation measures that can be implemented to reduce the impact.

It also concluded that the project is acceptable from the environmental perspective.

The report is available for public viewing by appointment with JTC.

Residents and stakeholders in the Marsiling area have been engaged since 2022 on the upcoming developments via door-to-door visits and sharing sessions by ICA and Housing and Development Board.

Noise barriers will be constructed to reduce noise to residential areas near the development sites.

