Woman shouts at 2 other women at Sembawang mall apparently after hearing phone prayer alarm go off

A woman was caught on video allegedly berating two other women in a shop at Sembawang Shopping Centre on Jan. 8.

A customer at the store, who witnessed the incident at around 4:50pm, subsequently tipped Mothership off and provided three videos showing what the woman said.

Parts of the footage showed the woman, who was dressed in a white sleeveless top, gesticulating and speaking loudly within earshot of other customers at the store.

Eventually, she was approached by a security guard who appeared to intervene to de-escalate matters.

#tiktoksg #singapore ♬ original sound - Mothership @mothershipsg A customer at the store, who witnessed the incident at around 4:50pm on Jan. 8, tipped Mothership off and provided videos showing what the woman said. According to the eyewitness, all three women were later accompanied by a security guard while waiting for the arrival of the police. #sgnews

What happened

According to the eyewitness, the woman, who was shouting at two other women, apparently became agitated after hearing a prayer alarm go off.

The prayer alarm, which came from one of the two women's phones, serves as a reminder about prayer times for Muslims.

It is a common practice for some to rely on a prayer alarm mobile application to provide notifications during prayer times throughout the day.

As seen in the footage, the woman who was shouting could be heard challenging the two women she was apparently shouting at, asking them, "Who are you?"

After the rant went on for a while, she said, "You don't go around and switch on all your music in the public. You are challenging the whole Singaporean (sic)."

Claims she shouts at people of all religons

The woman who was shouting allegedly persisted in her actions in the store.

She continued: "I want to teach them a lesson. They cannot do that."

By this time, the two women who were shouted at could be seen standing at the shop's entrance, looking at the woman.

The woman who was shouting, then said in Mandarin: "In buses and MRTs, it's all these kinds of people playing their music. I tell them they cannot do so."

The woman then spoke in English again, saying: "Even Buddhists, I also scold them, you know. I said, 'You stop being so loud, ok? Even Christians sing those songs, I also irritated."

"Because we are people that worship God, let everybody worship their own God. Which God is correct? Let God decide."

According to the video, staff present at the shop were seen attending to other customers, who could be seen milling about the premises.

The eyewitness shared that one staff attempted to talk to the two women at the receiving end of the verbal abuse.

A security guard eventually showed up and approached the woman who was shouting.

Security guard and police involved

According to the eyewitness, all three women were accompanied by the security guard as they waited for the arrival of the police.

All footage provided by Mothership reader.