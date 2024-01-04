Woman, 33, pours hotpot soup on man's lower body, man, 36, suffers burns, PTSD & affected sex life

A 33-year-old woman slapped her 36-year-old male friend at a bar on Prinsep Street after an argument.

She claimed he humiliated her by saying that her daughter would become a single mother like her.

After they left the bar, she became angrier the more she thought about the remarks.

She tracked him down to a nearby hotpot restaurant and poured boiling hotpot soup over his lower body.

The man, who had 29 per cent bodily burns, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and his sex life was affected as he said his wife doesn't find him as attractive anymore.

Allegedly said her daughter would become a single mother like her

Shin Min Daily News reported that Lim Si Hui was charged in court and pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt to another person using dangerous means.

Court proceedings revealed that Lim was drinking with the victim and other friends at a newly opened bar along Prinsep Street on Apr. 19, 2022, at around 11pm.

Lim got into an argument with the victim and slapped him.

Lim claimed the victim humiliated her by saying that her daughter would become a single mother like her.

After police arrived at the scene, the duo left separately.

The victim left for supper while Lim returned to the bar and continued drinking.

When her husband came to fetch her, she became angrier when she relayed what happened to her husband.

She decided to confront the victim again despite her husband's attempts to stop her.

Poured hotpot soup onto the man's lower body

Lim tracked the victim down to a hotpot restaurant and rushed towards his table, where she then poured the boiling hotpot soup onto his lower body.

The victim stood up in pain and attempted to remove his clothes, only to slip on the soup on the floor and faint.

People nearby rushed to strip the victim naked in an attempt to help him.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed that after the victim fell onto the floor, Lim continued to point and scold him.

After regaining consciousness, the victim went to the toilet to rinse his scalded skin with water and was eventually sent to a hospital.

A doctor diagnosed him to have approximately 29 per cent of his body scalded, including his abdomen, hands, feet and lower body.

Man underwent four surgeries and was hospitalised for 28 days

The victim underwent four skin graft surgeries and had to take painkillers every day during his hospitalisation.

He was hospitalised for 28 days and was discharged on May 18, 2022.

He said he lost his self-confidence, and his sex life has dropped drastically due to the incident.

Medical reports also indicated that the victim had to seek psychiatric help for PTSD and will have permanent scars due to skin grafting after being burned.

The victim also said he was in so much pain he thought he was going to die,

He lost self-confidence, and his work was affected.

He claimed his sex life was also affected as his wife didn't think he was as attractive as before.

Victim was daughter's godfather

The prosecutor asked for a sentence of five-and-a-half to six years in prison for Lim.

They said Lim had attacked the most vulnerable area of the victim, causing permanent damage to him and also possibly injuring other people sitting at the table.

The lawyer pleaded for leniency as Lim was a first-time offender.

Lim said she never expected the victim to say such humiliating words, especially since he was her daughter's godfather, so she slapped him in anger.

The lawyer also noted that she cooperated with the police during investigations and asked the judge to consider a sentence of two-and-a-half to three years in prison.

Lim's sentencing was scheduled to be on Jan. 25, 2024.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Subagus Indra/Unsplash