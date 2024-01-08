Woman, identified as NUS student, paying S$8,500 rent for 2,000sqft 2-bedroom Dover condo

A woman, who identified herself as a student of the National University of Singapore, said she pays a monthly rental of S$8,500 for her 2,000 sq ft condominium flat near her school.

She shared the information above in an interview with Chinese content creator Chen Pujiang before bringing him on a house tour.

Based on the views from her balcony, she appeared to be residing at The Trizon condominium located near Dover MRT station.

According to the property's developer, Singapore Land Group Limited, the 24-storey development was completed in 2012.

Rentals for units of similar sizes within the condominium listed on PropertyGuru currently range between S$8,300 and S$13,800.

Sparse info regarding woman

While the woman didn't reveal much about herself during the interview, Chen tagged her account when he posted the footage on his Xiaohongshu page.

According to the woman's profile, she is currently 22 years old.

Another user who commented under an earlier video posted by the woman also claimed she had previously worked as a live streamer and achieved "decent success".

Details of her flat

According to the woman, her flat is located on the 14th floor and only has a master bedroom and a common bedroom, alongside two bathrooms, a living room, and a kitchen.

In contrast, a unit of similar size within the condominium typically comes with at least three bedrooms.

As a result, the woman was able to enjoy a spacious open space in her living room after sliding open her balcony window.

Well-furnished living area

The living room and the balcony in the flat also appeared well-furnished.

Within the living room, there is a sofa made from real leather and a piano, which the woman said she bought on her own because playing the instrument was her hobby.

The balcony, on the other hand, featured a water feature and a small garden with plants grown by the woman's landlord.

The woman also added that a gardener would swing by occasionally to take care of the plants.

Spacious bedrooms with ceiling-to-floor windows

The two bedrooms inside the woman's unit also offered extensive living spaces for their dwellers.

The common bedroom, for instance, was spacious enough to fit a study area, a drum set, a bed, and a wardrobe.

It also came with five ceiling-to-floor window panels.

Likewise, the master bedroom also had two large ceiling-to-floor windows, giving her a panoramic view of her neighbourhood.

In addition to a television set from luxury brand LOEWE, the woman said the room also came with two giant wardrobes and a private bathroom with a built-in bathtub.

Rent was her biggest monthly expense

While the woman appeared to live a luxurious lifestyle, she told Chen that her rental was her biggest expense every month.

She said her other living expenses would come up to around RMB20,000 (S$3,747.68) per month, as she doesn't spend much other than buying food and taking taxis.

When asked why she didn't like to buy luxury goods, the woman, who was wearing a Richard Mille watch and a T-shirt with "Burberry" written over it, shared that she no longer saw them as symbols of status:

"Who I am has nothing to do with what I wear or what I use. I would rather use the money to upgrade myself."

Top images via 陈浦江/Xiaohongshu