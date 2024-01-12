Woman, 18, found: 20-man search triggered by shoes & phone left at Yishun Dam

Approximately 20 officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force went on a search for an 18-year-old woman near Yishun Dam on Jan. 11.

The search was reportedly activated after a fishing enthusiast informed the police that they found a phone and a pair of shoes along the coast that morning, and subsequently spotted a woman sitting by the coast of Seletar Fishing Village.

A source that tipped off Shin Min Daily News said that at least seven police vehicles and three firefighting vehicles were present at the scene at the time of the incident.

Search lasted more than 30 minutes

The officers searched along the fishing village and dam for more than half an hour before they located the woman near the jetty.

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene of the incident at around 12pm on Jan. 11, she saw a woman being escorted in a wheelchair into an ambulance.

A security officer at the fishing village theorised that the woman walked to the jetty from the dam by traveling along the coast, when the tide was low.

Woman conveyed to KTPH

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told Shin Min that they were alerted to the incident at around 11:50am on Jan. 11.

The woman was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

