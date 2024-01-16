Back

S’pore to get 23°C weather, widespread continuous rain from Jan. 18-20

Drop everything now, meet me in the pouring rain.

Winnie Li | January 16, 2024, 08:11 PM

Residents of Singapore: remember to carry your umbrellas and factor in additional commuting time between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, 2024.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had issued a heavy rain warning on Jan. 16, cautioning that widespread continuous rain, heavy at times and with thunder, is expected to affect Singapore and its surrounding vicinity between Thursday and Saturday.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 23°C and 29°C on days with continuous rain, said MSS in its weather outlook for the second fortnight of January 2024.

33°C days possible in last week of January 2024

While the wet conditions are likely to continue in the first week of the coming fortnight, residents of Singapore can expect localised short-duration thundery showers in the afternoons on several days in the last week of January 2024.

They can also expect occasional windy conditions with passing showers on one or two days.

The daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 33°C on most days in the second week of the coming fortnight.

Overall, the rainfall for the second half of January 2024 is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

Only two days in first fortnight exceeded 33°C

In the first two weeks of January 2024, the monsoon rain band continued to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region, bringing wet weather over Singapore.

Thundery showers fell over most parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

On a few of these days, the showers also extended into the night.

As a result, rainfall well above average was registered across Singapore in the first fortnight of the month.

The highest anomaly of 184 per cent above average was recorded in Kranji, while the lowest anomaly of 77 per cent above average was recorded around Bukit Panjang.

Top image via Zachary Kang

