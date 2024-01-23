Back

S’pore-based company backs CEO despite fake Cambridge doctorate

At least one board member stepped down prior to the reveal of his forgery, however.

Matthias Ang | January 23, 2024, 06:37 PM

Singapore-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm Vizzio Technologies has issued a statement in support of its founder and Chief Executive officer (CEO), Jon Lee, after he was found to have faked his doctorate.

Vizzio Chairman: Technology developed not dependent on CEO's PhD

According to Vizzio's Chairman, Abu Bakar Mohd Nor, the company's board is of the opinion that the technology developed by Vizzio is not dependent on Lee's supposed Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge.

Tech in Asia reported on Jan. 16 that Jon Lee had admitted to faking his PhD.

Abu Bakar added, "The technology has since proven itself and has been successfully deployed in Singapore and other parts of the world."

Jon Lee has also informed the board about the issue.

He first founded the company in 2019.

Abu Bakar concluded by saying, "We are resolved to support Jon and to continue Vizzio's mission and the future of our business earmarked by the many successful and proven projects since its inception."

Another board member stepped down just before forgery was revealed

At least one board member, AI scientist Lee Kai-Fu, stepped down a few days prior to Jon Lee's admission, Tech in Asia further reported.

Lee Kai-Fu is also the CEO of Sinovation Ventures, a China-based venture capital firm which invested in Vizzio in 2023.

He had previously joined Vizzio's board in October 2023 and resigned on Jan. 12.

CEO issues apology on Jan. 17

On Jan. 17, Jon Lee put up an apology on Vizzio's website and said he had intended to address the issue prior to the report by Tech in Asia as part of his long-term plan to for leadership transition in the company.

Jon Lee also described his misrepresentation of his academic qualifications as a "grave misjudgment" and added that he had discussed the matter with the board and shareholders.

He said, "The board and our shareholders have decided that I will continue to serve as CEO."

"We are united in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct," he wrote.

Not the first time he was found to have false credentials

This is not the first time Jon Lee was found to have fabricated claims about his credentials.

Previously, in 2001, when he went by the name Dennis Lee, he was removed from the software company Elipva after The Business Times reported that he had fabricated claims about winning awards and fellowships from various universities and foundations, The Straits Times reported.

One such award that turned out to be fake was a "rare AI award" supposedly sponsored by the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence and Stanford University.

Abu Bakar's statement also touched on this incident. The Chairman had stated:

"On the issue of Jon's time in Elipva until 2001, the board firmly believes that no one should be sanctioned again for what happened 23 years ago when Jon Lee was a 29 year-old technopreneur."

