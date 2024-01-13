Cat dies after allegedly being run over by van in Yishun HDB car park

Update on Jan. 13 at 11:15pm: This article has been updated with a statement from the Animal and Veterinary Service.

A black cat passed away after it was allegedly run over by a white van at a multi-storey car park near Block 465A Yishun Avenue 6 during the late hours of Jan. 8, 2024.

The cat's death was announced by a resident of the estate, who identified himself as Joseph, on Facebook.

Describing the incident as a "hit-and-run", Joseph wrote in his post that the footage of the alleged incident would be passed to relevant authorities.

Joseph also shared the footage with Mothership, which he added was captured by the dash camera of another resident's vehicle parked nearby and uploaded to the estate residents' group chat.

Details of footage

Timestamps on the footage showed that the incident took place at around 11:45pm on Monday.

A cat, which appeared to be rolling on the floor in agony, could be seen as the van moved forward.

The cat subsequently stretched its legs several times in the air before becoming motionless.

The white van, which appeared to belong to a pest control company, did not stop during the 24-second footage.

According to Joseph, the pest control company has since reached out to another resident to share that they will be cooperating with police investigations.

Mothership has reached out to the said company for comments.

Cat succumbed to injuries

Joseph said that he came across the aftermath of the incident after a fellow resident spotted the cat.

While it was injured, the cat was still alive at the time of discovery, said Joseph.

As such, his wife proceeded to contact the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) at the National Parks Board (NParks), while the other resident alerted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

In the comments section of Joseph's post, a user who identified herself as a feeder of the cat, said that the cat was assessed to be in "critical" condition after being taken to SPCA's vet clinic.

Although the vet tried to resuscitate the cat, identified as "Tam Tam", it eventually succumbed to its injuries, the user added.

Statement from AVS

In response to Mothership's queries, Jessica Kwok, group director of AVS at NParks, confirmed that AVS had received feedback about a cat that was found dead at a multi-storey car park at Block 456 Avenue 6 on Jan. 9.

Kwok added that AVS "takes all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty seriously" and is investigating the matter.

She also shared that members of the public can play a part in safeguarding animal welfare by promptly reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty or injuries to AVS via its website or by calling its Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

"As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help," the statement read.

Top images via Joseph's Facebook