Udon shop in Bugis with 4 types of udon attracts long queues since Jan. 16 opening

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Located in the heart of Bugis is Umai Udon, an artisanal udon bar that just opened its doors on Jan. 16.

The store prides itself on being a Japanese fusion restaurant which offers four different udon types.

The sanuki variation is the one most widely used in udon dishes across Singapore, and is most familiar to customers.

The Hoto and Hippari udon types may resemble ban mian and you mian respectively, but because they are made with udon, their textures are vastly different.

You may also be familiar with the Himokawa variation, which has been trending in Tokyo.

Here's what we tried:

Chilli Pan Mee Hoto (S$15)

Standing at the intersection of Japanese and local cuisine, we think this dish is a must-have when visiting Umai Udon.

The Hoto noodles were thicker and chewier than your regular ban mian, and paired perfectly with the rest of the dish.

The clam sauce that was drizzled over the pork also neutralised the spiciness of the shrimp aioli chilli, which elevated the dish's flavour.

Miso Carbonara Sanuki (S$19)

This dish sells out pretty fast, and we could see why.

The cheese in this dish shines through, making this traditionally Italian dish a little more Japanese.

Both spicy and non-spicy options are available.

Cold Oni Himokawa Udon with Niku Shabu and Tempura Deluxe Set (S$23)

The peanut sauce is definitely the star of the show for this dish.

Customers are recommended to dip the udon into the sauce for an enhanced gastronomic experience.

Both hot and cold options are available.

Spicy Prawn Hibachi Hippari (S$18)

Prawn lovers and those who love spicy food will enjoy this one.

Its flavour is reminiscent of prawn noodles, a staple in the Singaporean hawker scene, yet the Hippari udon also offers a Japanese twist.

Long queues

If you aren't a fan of udon, the restaurant also offers donburi bowls, as well as alcoholic beverages at a standard price of $10.

Lunch sets are also available during their lunch hours from 11:30am to 2:30pm.

We visited on a Monday evening, and this was the queue already snaking outside the restaurant at 6:30pm:

Reservations can be made on Umai Udon's website.

Umai Udon

Address: Guoco Midtown Market, 128 Beach Road, #01-05, Singapore 189771

Opening hours: 11:30am to 2:30pm and 5:30pm to 8:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at Umai Udon.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Celeste Ng.