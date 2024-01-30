Back

Ugandan minister says people dying of hunger in Uganda are 'idiots'

Hunger in the region is often caused by other issues beyond even human control.

Amber Tay | January 30, 2024, 08:10 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ugandan State Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem has called those who have died of hunger in his country 'idiots,' as seen in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post published on Jan. 24, 2024.

The tone-deaf comments sparked outrage among citizens who said hunger in the region is often caused by other issues beyond human control, such as climate and distribution problems.

What happened

In an interview with television station NTV Uganda, Oryem Okello told a reporter, "It's only an idiot, a real idiot, that can die of hunger in Uganda."

"If you work hard, there is land in Uganda. The climate is right in spite [of] climate change," he continued.

"If you make a double effort to make sure that you go out in the morning, you till your land, you plant the seeds, you maintain your plantation, surely, how do you fail then to get food?"

In 2022, Uganda experienced a severe drought, which hit the northeastern region of Karamoja the hardest.

Citizens outraged by minister's comments

Citizens criticised Oryem Okello's comments, which belittled environmental and economic issues that plagued the country where he is in government.

A Ugandan citizen named Moses Aleper told the BBC that Oryem Okello's views were not right and unfortunate coming from a minister who is aware of the issues in the country.

Aleper is a legislator for Chekwii county, which is part of the affected Karamoja region.

He commented that though he is from one of the most productive parts of Karamoja with sufficient rainfall, they are not immune to the weather and could often fail to get food in those situations, leading to civilians affected by famine.

He noted that issues beyond human control, such as climate change, can lead to hunger in the region.

Who is Henry Oryem Okello?

Oryem Okello is a Ugandan lawyer and politician, who was appointed as State Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2004.

He is also the son of the late General Tito Lutwa Okello, who was the President of Uganda from July 1985 and January 1986.

Poverty limits civilians' access to nutritious food

According to the World Food Programme, poverty limits civilian access to nutritious food despite Uganda producing more food than it consumes.

Approximately 19.7 per cent of the Ugandan population lives below the poverty line, and one in three school children have no food to eat during the school day.

Charity organisations that work to support civilians in Uganda include the World Food Programme, Hands for Hope, and Save the Children.

Top image via @ntvuganda/X

M'sia petrol station owner, 38, charged with selling 500 litres of diesel to S'pore-registered bus

Diesel is a controlled item in Malaysia.

January 29, 2024, 11:36 PM

S'poreans able to find 'common ground' despite different political affiliations: Janil Puthucheary

He said the government has managed diversity in a way that fosters social cohesion.

January 29, 2024, 09:34 PM

S'pore national football coach Takayuki Nishigaya is out after less than 2 years

FAS said it will be announcing a successor in due course.

January 29, 2024, 09:09 PM

Lowering S'pore's voting age to 18 among ideas discussed in a conference on youth & politics

They also talked about whether NS could help young men be more politically informed.

January 29, 2024, 08:22 PM

S'pore last train & bus timings extended on Lunar New Year eve, Feb. 9, 2024

Gong xi fa cai.

January 29, 2024, 08:06 PM

Ex-NUS lecturer escapes jail for molestation charge, granted acquittal

He was previously accused of molesting a woman during the early hours of Jul. 4, 2020.

January 29, 2024, 07:36 PM

Iraq PM orders work day to end at 2pm so Iraqis can watch football team in Asian Cup

Extremely based.

January 29, 2024, 07:31 PM

S'pore man gets 13 years' jail & 16 strokes of cane after repeatedly attempting to rape daughter, 4

3 charges of molesting her when she was 4 to 5 years old, and taking photos of her private parts when she was 11, were taken into consideration.

January 29, 2024, 07:13 PM

7 F&B tenants at Bukit Panjang Plaza & Lot One that prove the north-west of S’pore is underrated

North-west homies, you have lots to be proud of.

January 29, 2024, 06:47 PM

3 US service members in Jordan killed, others wounded in unmanned drone attack near Syrian border

Biden claimed that radical Iran-backed militant groups in Syria and Iraq were behind the attack.

January 29, 2024, 06:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.