Ugandan minister says people dying of hunger in Uganda are 'idiots'

Ugandan State Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem has called those who have died of hunger in his country 'idiots,' as seen in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post published on Jan. 24, 2024.

The tone-deaf comments sparked outrage among citizens who said hunger in the region is often caused by other issues beyond human control, such as climate and distribution problems.

What happened

In an interview with television station NTV Uganda, Oryem Okello told a reporter, "It's only an idiot, a real idiot, that can die of hunger in Uganda."

"If you work hard, there is land in Uganda. The climate is right in spite [of] climate change," he continued.

"If you make a double effort to make sure that you go out in the morning, you till your land, you plant the seeds, you maintain your plantation, surely, how do you fail then to get food?"

In 2022, Uganda experienced a severe drought, which hit the northeastern region of Karamoja the hardest.

Citizens outraged by minister's comments

Citizens criticised Oryem Okello's comments, which belittled environmental and economic issues that plagued the country where he is in government.

A Ugandan citizen named Moses Aleper told the BBC that Oryem Okello's views were not right and unfortunate coming from a minister who is aware of the issues in the country.

Aleper is a legislator for Chekwii county, which is part of the affected Karamoja region.

He commented that though he is from one of the most productive parts of Karamoja with sufficient rainfall, they are not immune to the weather and could often fail to get food in those situations, leading to civilians affected by famine.

He noted that issues beyond human control, such as climate change, can lead to hunger in the region.

Who is Henry Oryem Okello?

Oryem Okello is a Ugandan lawyer and politician, who was appointed as State Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2004.

He is also the son of the late General Tito Lutwa Okello, who was the President of Uganda from July 1985 and January 1986.

Poverty limits civilians' access to nutritious food

According to the World Food Programme, poverty limits civilian access to nutritious food despite Uganda producing more food than it consumes.

Approximately 19.7 per cent of the Ugandan population lives below the poverty line, and one in three school children have no food to eat during the school day.

Charity organisations that work to support civilians in Uganda include the World Food Programme, Hands for Hope, and Save the Children.

