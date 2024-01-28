Truck overturns on BKE near Bukit Panjang exit, 2 sustain minor injuries

A truck overturned at the Bukit Timah Expressway on Jan. 25, causing two people to sustain minor injuries.

The driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, was rescued.

Two people suffered minor injuries

A passer-by told Shin Min Daily News that he took a bus at around 7pm, and he saw a truck had overturned and occupied a lane leading towards the Bukit Panjang exit.

The car accident led to a traffic jam in the area, with many cars driving carefully around the scene of the accident.

The passer-by said his bus was stuck in the queue for around ten minutes.

In the photo shared with Shin Min, a motorcyclist wearing a helmet and two other men appear to be helping to rescue the trapped truck driver, with one of them seen trying to open the truck's door.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Shin Min they assessed two people to have minor injuries upon arriving at the scene. The injured persons declined to go to the hospital.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News