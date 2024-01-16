800 Tigerair Taiwan employees get 10.8 months of bonus on average

Some 800 employees of budget airline Tigerair Taiwan got an average of 10.8 months of bonus, with top performers receiving as much as 14 months in total.

The company’s chairman Chen Han-ming announced the windfall payday during a board meeting on Jan. 15, reported the Central News Agency in Taiwan and Taipei Times.

He approved a proposal for the bonuses that would see each staff get between NT$50,000 (S$2,130) and NT$80,000 (S$3,408) in performance-based bonus, four months’ worth of salary, and NT$20,000 (S$850) in standard bonus.

The extra money comes after the company paid out sums in August and December 2023.

Tigerair Taiwan posted a new high in consolidated sales of NT$12.6 billion (S$536 million) in 2023, a jump of close to 850 per cent from 2022, due to hot demand for travel.

Chen had said in a letter to employees in December 2023 that the year-end bonus would be rated “10 out of 10” in terms of sincerity and satisfaction.

Tigerair Taiwan was the result of a joint venture between China Airlines and Tigerair, Singapore’s low-cost carrier, in 2013.

It commenced operations in September 2014.

In July 2017, Tigerair Singapore was merged into Scoot.

Top photo via