Ticketmaster S'pore tickets no longer available at SingPost outlets

SingPost outlets will no longer be among the sales channels for Ticketmaster Singapore.

Among the major events ticketed by Ticketmaster in recent months include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Bruno Mars.

Commercial decision

Mothership understands that this was a commercial decision by Ticketmaster as their business strategy evolves and priorities shift.

About 95 per cent of Ticketmaster tickets are sold online.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson said:

"Ticketmaster Singapore remains committed to providing convenient ticket purchase options through our online platform, and we are constantly exploring new ways to enhance the ticketing experience for our customers."

SingPost has also confirmed with Mothership that Ticketmaster event tickets will no longer be available at their outlets.

