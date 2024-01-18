Back

Three Peacocks moving out of Labrador Park after 6 years, last day on Jan. 31, 2024

Moving to a new location.

Belmont Lay | January 18, 2024, 03:22 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Three Peacocks is moving out of Labrador Park after six years of operations there.

Its last day is on Jan. 31, 2024.

via Google Maps

The seafood and meat buffet establishment was opened at the park in late 2017.

According to a Facebook post announcing its departure from 8 Port Road, the restaurant will be moving to new premises, but the exact location is yet to be announced.

The current moving out promotion till end of January 2024 is as follows:

Monday-Thursday: Adult: S$39.90++

Friday, Saturday & Sunday: Adult: S$55.90++

Eve of public holidays, public holidays, and festive periods: Adult: S$60.90++

Full pricing for children and charges for free flow drinks can be found here.

A two-hour dining time limit is imposed on groups of three pax and below.

Diners in groups of four and above will have two-and-a-half hours.

Three Peacocks is known for its spacious outdoor seating area at Labrador Park.

Its buffet includes a range of seafood and meats that are both marinated and non-marinated.

via Google Maps

Top photos via Google Maps

World's 2nd most populous nation, China, sees population fall for 2nd year in a row

Only 1.409 billion now.

January 17, 2024, 08:14 PM

Driver quarrels with S'pore car driver who allegedly took 'very long time' to pump petrol in JB

He allegedly took "at least 10 minutes".

January 17, 2024, 08:12 PM

35 FairPrice stores to open 24 hours this CNY 2024

Somewhere to go.

January 17, 2024, 07:55 PM

S'pore woman, 89, falls on public bus & suffers head injury as driver moved off before she sat down

The bus company apologised over the matter and said the driver has been disciplined.

January 17, 2024, 07:21 PM

Chinese tourist tricked into spending S$53,000 for fake Hermès bag in Bangkok

The store initially offered to buy back the bag at 70 per cent of its original price.

January 17, 2024, 07:21 PM

Uniqlo accuses Shein of copying its Round Mini Shoulder Bag, files lawsuit in Japan

Uniqlo demanded from Shein "the immediate cessation of sales of the imitation products".

January 17, 2024, 06:57 PM

S'pore police & bank prevent man, 71, from losing S$1.5 million to investment scam

Phew.

January 17, 2024, 06:41 PM

Why switching to SimplyGo feels like a downgrade for some commuters

Feels like SimplyNo for some, but it's not

January 17, 2024, 06:40 PM

S’pore is the most fatigued country in the world. We ask S’poreans from 3 generations what they do to stay alive.

Stay aliiiiive.

January 17, 2024, 06:28 PM

McDonald's at Lucky Plaza basement closes after 34 years

Sad.

January 17, 2024, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.