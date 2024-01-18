Three Peacocks moving out of Labrador Park after 6 years, last day on Jan. 31, 2024

Three Peacocks is moving out of Labrador Park after six years of operations there.

Its last day is on Jan. 31, 2024.

The seafood and meat buffet establishment was opened at the park in late 2017.

According to a Facebook post announcing its departure from 8 Port Road, the restaurant will be moving to new premises, but the exact location is yet to be announced.

The current moving out promotion till end of January 2024 is as follows:

Monday-Thursday: Adult: S$39.90++

Friday, Saturday & Sunday: Adult: S$55.90++

Eve of public holidays, public holidays, and festive periods: Adult: S$60.90++

Full pricing for children and charges for free flow drinks can be found here.

A two-hour dining time limit is imposed on groups of three pax and below.

Diners in groups of four and above will have two-and-a-half hours.

Three Peacocks is known for its spacious outdoor seating area at Labrador Park.

Its buffet includes a range of seafood and meats that are both marinated and non-marinated.

Top photos via Google Maps