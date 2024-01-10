Back

Thailand's lawmakers seek to ban recreational use of cannabis 2 years after legalising it

Rule-breakers could be fined up to S$2,275.

Emily Williams | January 10, 2024, 06:03 PM

The recreational use of cannabis could soon be banned in Thailand, if a new bill is passed through its parliament.

The draft legislation, proposed by the country's Health Ministry on Jan. 9, includes significant penalties for both users and sellers.

It would also limit the use of the cannabis plant or its products to medical and health purposes, Bloomberg reported.

Rule-breakers could be fined up to 60,000 baht (S$2,275) for recreationally using cannabis. Punishment for recreational providers may include a one year prison sentence, a fine of 100,000 baht (S$3,795), or a combination of the two.

Marketing and advertising of cannabis would also be criminalised, and licensing strictly regulated.

Background

Thailand was the first country in Asia to decriminalise the plant in 2022, which has since become a major draw-card for tourists.

The increased demand for cannabis saw more than 6,000 stores opened within a year, reported VICE.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his government have aired concerns of "addiction" to the plant, committing to cracking down on recreational use of it within six months of being elected.

A previous bill attempting to regulate the industry was not passed by parliament.

The bill is open for feedback until January 23.

Top photo taken in Bangkok by Mothership

