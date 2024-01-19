Back

Additional tickets for Taylor Swift S'pore concerts going on sale Jan. 25

Only for selected fans.

Fasiha Nazren | Lee Wei Lin | January 19, 2024, 12:46 PM

Additional tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Singapore have been made available to selected Swifties.

According to an email seen by Mothership, a reader received an email from Ticketmaster informing them that they have received the opportunity to buy extra tickets.

Tickets for all six of her shows, which are scheduled to take place on Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 & 9, were snapped up after they went on sale.

Mothership understands that this email was sent to selected fans who signed up for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour fan registration for general on-sale.

These tickets are sold on a "first come, first serve" basis while "currently available inventory lasts".

The access code given will continue to work until they've purchased a maximum of four tickets per Ticketmaster account.

These extra tickets will go on sale on Jan. 25 at 10am.

Alternatively, for those who aren't on the list of chosen ones, tickets to Swift's shows can still be acquired through Marina Bay Sands' (MBS) experience packages.

While the S$50,000 package has sold out, the S$10,000 and S$15,000 options are still available.

Screenshot from MBS

Screenshot from MBS

Top image from Taylor Swift's Instagram page.

