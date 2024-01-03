Back

Zheng Geping’s daughter Tay Ying goes IG official with chef boyfriend

They’ve been together for three years.

Lee Wei Lin | January 03, 2024, 01:46 PM

Events

Mediacorp actress Tay Ying has gone Instagram official with her chef boyfriend, Wu Si Han.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tay Ying 郑颖 (@tayying_)

Tay is the daughter of actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang.

According to 8world, Tay and Wu have been dating for three years.

In August 2022, rumours of the pair being an item emerged as they were spotted vacationing in Australia.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Wu is a chef at the restaurant Supply & Demand, and signed to Mediacorp’s talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency, last April.

Top photos from The Celebrity Agency & Tay Ying’s Instagram

