Zheng Geping’s daughter Tay Ying goes IG official with chef boyfriend

Mediacorp actress Tay Ying has gone Instagram official with her chef boyfriend, Wu Si Han.

Tay is the daughter of actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang.

According to 8world, Tay and Wu have been dating for three years.

In August 2022, rumours of the pair being an item emerged as they were spotted vacationing in Australia.

Wu is a chef at the restaurant Supply & Demand, and signed to Mediacorp’s talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency, last April.

