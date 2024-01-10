7 new TEL stations from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore targeted to open in 1st half of 2024: Chee Hong Tat

The Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) could soon have seven new stations open from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore.

Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the authorities are aiming to open these stations in the first half of 2024, according to Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published on Jan. 9.

“Our goal is for [the stations] to be operational by the first half of this year. If possible, we will try to do it earlier,” said Chee.

Chee was also asked if the new stations could be operational before Chinese New Year, but said it was unlikely as SMRT requires time for testing to ensure that everything is ready.

TEL4 stations "substantially completed"

In December 2023, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the seven new stations of TEL Stage 4 (TEL4) had been "substantially completed". These are the stations:

Tanjong Rhu Katong Park Tanjong Katong Marine Parade Marine Terrace Siglap Bayshore

LTA also said in December that train testing was ongoing on TEL4 and the stations will be "progressively handed over to the operator SMRT" in early 2024.

TEL4's operator, SMRT, will conduct trial running activities before the commencement of passenger service, LTA added.

Will the new stations connect to the city?

The TEL currently runs between Woodlands North and Gardens by the Bay stations.

However, between Gardens by the Bay and the new Tanjong Rhu station sits the Founders' Memorial station, which will only open in tandem with the completion of developments in the area, according to LTA.

Yet, LTA said in a Facebook post in July 2023 that "the 7 stations of TEL4 (Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore) should bring a smile to Easties and connect them directly to the city centre and beyond".

It is likely that after the seven new TEL4 stations open, trains will bypass Founders' Memorial when travelling between Gardens by the Bay and Tanjong Rhu stations.

This would be similar to how TEL trains currently bypass Marina South station when travelling between Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay stations.

Locations of TEL4 stations

Here are the location maps of each of the seven TEL4 stations expected to open in 2024:

Tanjong Rhu:

Katong Park:

Tanjong Katong:

Marine Parade:

Marine Terrace:

Siglap:

Bayshore:

North East Line extension also expected to open in 2024

LTA also said the North East Line extension (NELe), connecting Punggol MRT station to the new Punggol Coast MRT station, is expected to open in 2024.

Structural works for the new station and tunnels were said to be "substantially completed" as of December 2023, with station fitting-out and electrical and mechanical installation works ongoing at the time.

