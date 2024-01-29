Back

S'pore national football coach Takayuki Nishigaya is out after less than 2 years

FAS said it will be announcing a successor in due course.

Syahindah Ishak | January 29, 2024, 09:09 PM

The Singapore men's national football team head coach, Takayuki Nishigaya, has left his position after less than two years.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) made the announcement in a statement on Monday (Jan. 29) evening, stating it has "decided to part ways" with the 50-year-old Japanese.

"The timing to effect this change was also reached after careful consideration," FAS said.

It added that the recent performances and results of the national team have been "below expectation".

"FAS believes that an early transition to a fresh successor would re-energise the team and allow a longer runway for the national team to prepare for important matches in the next few months and the year-end AFF tournament.

The FAS would like to place on record its gratitude and thank Nishigaya for his work in Singapore and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

FAS added that it will be announcing a successor in due course.

Nishigaya took over from previous Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida in May 2022 on a two-year contract.

Prior to that, he was the first-team assistant coach at Matsumoto Yamaga, a club in the Japanese third tier league.

The Lions have an upcoming World Cup qualifier match against China on Mar. 21.

