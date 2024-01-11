Back

Takashimaya CNY Fair back with over 50 brands, cookies from S$9.80

Dong dong dong chiang.

Wong Li Jie | January 11, 2024, 04:39 PM

WhatsappThe end of the Christmas season spells the start of the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities.

And for this Year of the Dragon, Takashimaya’s CNY Fair is back with more than 50 brands.

It's taking place at:

  • Takashimaya Square, from now till Feb. 8

  • Food Hall Event Area, from now till Feb. 7

  • Online, from now till Feb. 3

Takashimaya Square, B2. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Food sampling is available this year.

Here are some product highlights:

Cookies under S$10

Most cookies cost around S$20 - S$40, but we found one well below that range.

Tai Chong Kok

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Offering traditional pastries, this stall has one of the lowest-priced items in the fair: Golden Raisin Cookies (S$9.80).

Plant-based products

Not quite a fan of traditional bakkwa? There's a meat-free option this year.

&SO

Plant-based Bak Kwa. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

The Plant-Based Bak Kwa Pouch (S$26 for 300g) is a vegan-friendly twist on this staple treat.

Their Fantastic Seafood Paste (S$5.50) and Fantastic Gyoza (S$9.90) are plant-based ingredients for your reunion steamboat.

Freshly-baked pastries

Some stalls are serving their goodies fresh from the oven.

Bake Inc

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

This year, Bake Inc has come up with goodies incorporating Nutella, the chocolate hazelnut-flavoured spread:

  • Traditional Nutella Flower Tarts (S$38.80)

  • Charcoal Baked Nutella Folded Love Letter (S$33.80)

Juz Bakery

Photo by Livia Soh.

Another stall that bakes their products at the fair is Juz Bakery.

The bakery case has treats such as

  • Blossom Pineapple Tart (S$33.80)

  • Cheese Pineapple Tart (S$39.80)

Modern flavours

If you're into adventurous flavours, some stalls also feature modern twists on traditional treats.

Christine's by the Cookie Museum

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Their cookies come in intricately designed canisters and creative flavours, including:

  • Frog & Princess (melon, white chocolate and honey cereal)

  • Ice Champagne Pear (ice champagne, pear and white chocolate)

  • Ice Lychee Martini (lychee, martini and pistachio)

Five tins cost S$185.

La Levain

La Levain also has new offerings this year:

  • Fleur de Cao 70% with Fleur de Sel Cookies (S$26.80)

  • Sakura Ebi Laksa Cookies (S$26.80).

Takashimaya Lunar New Year Festive Celebration 2024

Address: Takashimaya Square Basement 2, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238872

Operating hours: 10am - 9:30pm, daily till Feb. 8, 2024

Top image by Wong Li Jie.

