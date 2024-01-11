Back

SMU stall has fish-shaped mochi waffles with fillings like Korean fried chicken & ube soft serve

Taiyaki with a twist.

Fasiha Nazren | Li Jie Wong | January 11, 2024, 11:34 AM

A new eatery located within the Singapore Management University (SMU) campus is selling taiyaki, a Japanese fish-shaped pastry.

Opened in November 2023, Smoff serves up modern takes on the sweet snack, offering taiyaki-style mochi waffles that can be paired with sweet or savoury toppings.

The stall is opened by Singaporean co-owners Dylan Low and Cholin Chong.

Speaking to Mothership, Low said the concept was inspired by his time in the U.S. when he was working as an executive sous chef.

When in the U.S., he visited SomiSomi, a Korean dessert chain that sells soft serves with goldfish-shaped cones.

The duo also shared that they try to keep their offerings relatively affordable since Smoff is located within the university.

Here's a look at some items on the menu:

Smoffle (from S$5.90)

Ube pandan soft serve with custard-filled smoffle. Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This is Smoff's signature menu item: a combination of soft serve and a fish-shaped mochi waffle.

You can choose from six soft serve flavours like pandan, ube, acai and peach.

It is topped with a fish-shaped mochi waffle, which can be filled with a choice of spread including taro, vanilla custard and red bean.

Soft Serve (from S$4.90)

Acai peach swirl. Photo by Fasiha Nazren

You can also get the soft serve ala carte.

Flavours include:

  • Pandan

  • Ube

  • Pandan ube

  • Peach

  • Acai (additional S$1)

  • Acai peach (additional S$0.50)

If you prefer a more traditional taiyaki, you can opt for the Sweet Moffles (S$5 for two pieces, S$12 for five pieces).

Photo by Wong Li Jie

The Dirty Passion is made with passionfruit-flavoured mochi and comes with an oozy Nutella filling.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Ichigo Daifuku is made with strawberry-flavoured mochi and contains red bean filling and strawberry mochi.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

There's also the heartier Savoury Moffles (S$4.50).

K-Fried Chick. Photo by Wong Li Jie

There are three flavours to choose from:

  • K-Fried Chick, topped with gochujang crispy chicken, kimchi and scrambled eggs

  • S.E.C, topped with chicken sausage, cheese and  scrambled eggs

  • Egg Mayo, topped with egg and crabmeat

Smoff

SMU School of Economics, 90 Stamford Road, Singapore 178903

Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm, Mondays to Fridays

Top image from Fasiha Nazren and Wong Li Jie.

