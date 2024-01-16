Back

Police arrest man who punched S'porean woman in Seoul, give her watch with emergency button

The suspect was reportedly diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Amber Tay | January 16, 2024, 06:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The assailant who punched a Singaporean woman, 24, several times in broad daylight in Seoul, was arrested by the police on Jan. 16, 2024, according to The Korean Herald.

The incident, which occurred on Jan. 12, 2024, led to the victim sustaining a small scratch and bruising on the side of her face.

The woman had gone to Korea for her undergraduate studies and had just completed her programme.

What happened

The woman, who wanted to be known as Ng, told Mothership she had been crossing a street near her apartment in Hwigyeong-dong, located in Dongdaemun, Seoul, at around 4:15pm.

She was looking down while crossing the street, and did not notice the man until she was within arm's reach.

The man then punched Ng out of nowhere, hitting her four or five times before another man pulled him off her.

She fled the scene and called the police 20 minutes later, after regaining her composure.

Suspect diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder: Police

According to the South Korean police, the suspect was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and has difficulty communicating, The Korean Herald reported.

The South Korean media outlet also reported that the police gave Ng a smartwatch with a special feature.

It has an emergency button that, when pressed, sends a report to the police along with the wearer's location. This watch is given to victims of stalking and other related crimes.

The police added that they plan to investigate the incident further.

Top image via Ng

S$8 FairPrice return voucher promotion extended to Jan. 24 due to 'popular demand'

Originally, the last day of the promotion was today (Jan. 17).

January 17, 2024, 10:28 AM

Thailand issues special 90-day Muay Thai training visa for tourists

Wow.

January 17, 2024, 10:14 AM

S'pore president Tharman meets Ukraine president Zelensky at Davos, Switzerland

The two presidents are meeting for the first time.

January 17, 2024, 02:30 AM

IU to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 20-21, her 1st concert here since 2019

Breathe slowly.

January 17, 2024, 12:55 AM

China Premier Li Qiang calls for increased global cooperation, decries '1 side's capriciousness' in undermining mutual trust

Li laid out five points to rebuild global trust.

January 16, 2024, 10:55 PM

Govt can act as catalyst & enabler of sustainable solutions for climate change crisis: Tan See Leng at Davos

He also talked about Singapore's carbon tax, sustainable shipping and aviation, and international collaboration efforts.

January 16, 2024, 10:23 PM

S’pore to get 23°C weather, widespread continuous rain from Jan. 18-20

Drop everything now, meet me in the pouring rain.

January 16, 2024, 08:11 PM

North Korea declares South Korea its 'principal enemy', abolishes unification agencies

It declared South Korea the “state most hostile” to North Korea.

January 16, 2024, 06:58 PM

S'pore mum, 45, allowed son, now 26, to molest & rape his own sister for 7 years

The abuse took place from 2010 to 2017.

January 16, 2024, 05:15 PM

Bruno Mars S'pore concert tickets priced from S$108, presale from Jan. 19

Thankfully doesn't cost 24K.

January 16, 2024, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.