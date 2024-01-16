Police arrest man who punched S'porean woman in Seoul, give her watch with emergency button

The assailant who punched a Singaporean woman, 24, several times in broad daylight in Seoul, was arrested by the police on Jan. 16, 2024, according to The Korean Herald.

The incident, which occurred on Jan. 12, 2024, led to the victim sustaining a small scratch and bruising on the side of her face.

The woman had gone to Korea for her undergraduate studies and had just completed her programme.

What happened

The woman, who wanted to be known as Ng, told Mothership she had been crossing a street near her apartment in Hwigyeong-dong, located in Dongdaemun, Seoul, at around 4:15pm.

She was looking down while crossing the street, and did not notice the man until she was within arm's reach.

The man then punched Ng out of nowhere, hitting her four or five times before another man pulled him off her.

She fled the scene and called the police 20 minutes later, after regaining her composure.

Suspect diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder: Police

According to the South Korean police, the suspect was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and has difficulty communicating, The Korean Herald reported.

The South Korean media outlet also reported that the police gave Ng a smartwatch with a special feature.

It has an emergency button that, when pressed, sends a report to the police along with the wearer's location. This watch is given to victims of stalking and other related crimes.

The police added that they plan to investigate the incident further.

Top image via Ng