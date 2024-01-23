Studio Ghibli exhibition coming to S'pore ArtScience Museum in October 2024

Singapore's ArtScience Museum is set to unveil its most ambitious exhibition yet: “The World of Studio Ghibli”.

This October, visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting worlds of beloved Studio Ghibli classics like "My Neighbour Totoro", "Princess Mononoke", and "Spirited Away".

Featuring interactive sets that recreate iconic scenes from Ghibli’s history, guests can meet their favourite characters and explore the enchanting worlds they exist within.

The pop-up exhibition took place in Thailand in 2023.

Visitors can expect to see characters like No Face from "Spirited Away" and Ponyo from the film "Ponyo".

More details will be available soon.

Top image from Marina Bay Sands and @noee.chaang on Instagram.