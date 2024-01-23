Back

Studio Ghibli exhibition coming to S'pore ArtScience Museum in October 2024

Cool.

Elliot Tan | January 23, 2024, 06:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore's ArtScience Museum is set to unveil its most ambitious exhibition yet: “The World of Studio Ghibli”.

This October, visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting worlds of beloved Studio Ghibli classics like "My Neighbour Totoro", "Princess Mononoke", and "Spirited Away".

Featuring interactive sets that recreate iconic scenes from Ghibli’s history, guests can meet their favourite characters and explore the enchanting worlds they exist within.

The pop-up exhibition took place in Thailand in 2023.

Visitors can expect to see characters like No Face from "Spirited Away" and Ponyo from the film "Ponyo".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023 (@theworldofstudioghiblibkk)

More details will be available soon.

Top image from Marina Bay Sands and @noee.chaang on Instagram.

M'sian father & son cry after national football team lose in Asia Cup, comforted by deputy minister

They were shown crying after Malaysia lost to Bahrain at the AFC Asian Cup Finals on Jan. 20.

January 23, 2024, 05:36 PM

Pokémon Oreos feature 16 crowd-favourite characters, now available at all FairPrice stores

Gotta catch them all.

January 23, 2024, 05:20 PM

SimplyGo postponed: What you need to know if you take public transport

Non-SimplyGo cards are back in the game.

January 23, 2024, 05:15 PM

SBS bus makes wrong turn into Bedok HDB estate car park entrance

SBS said they are taking disciplinary action against the driver.

January 23, 2024, 05:05 PM

Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman will be at Dover Street Market in Dempsey on Jan. 28 to launch his fashion collection

They are not yellow.

January 23, 2024, 04:59 PM

S$1 to RM3.5343: S'pore dollar hits historic high against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Dec. 13, 2023.

January 23, 2024, 04:25 PM

TikToker offers glimpse into SIA's A380 Suites, amazes Internet

*Cries in poor*

January 23, 2024, 02:56 PM

McDonald's Prosperity Burger & Twister Fries back on Jan. 25, Hello Kitty plushies to follow on Feb. 15

I'm lovin' this feastin' vibe.

January 23, 2024, 02:03 PM

Free shuttle bus services after all Coldplay S'pore concerts to Toa Payoh, Boon Keng, Jurong East & more

GrabShuttle will guide you home.

January 23, 2024, 01:51 PM

M'sia woman locked out of home, hires crane to lift her to balcony

Genius, but also at your own risk.

January 23, 2024, 01:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.