Stefanie Sun's younger sister declares she's 'no longer sisters' with person she's been overshadowed by for decades

Stefanie Sun's younger sister, Sun Ee Mei, has said that she is "no longer sisters" with whom many believe to be the famous singer.

Ee Mei's Jan. 5 Weibo post read:

"A day before my birthday, I'd like to say something to those who know me.

Since 2019, my relationship with someone has faded away. Over the past three years, I've tried various methods to communicate with her, and I'm tired.

From today onwards, I'd like to say that I, who had lived in a shadow for over 20 years and did not have it easy, now just wants to be liberated.

I'm not a celebrity, but I felt like I couldn't live as a private person. I just want to say I'm no longer sisters with that somebody.

I don't want to be embroiled in fans' discussions and guesswork. Nobody has it easy. I just want to live peacefully. The first half of my life wasn't easy; please allow me to have my own life for the latter half, and allow me to have the right to define myself.

I apologise if I haven't done well in the 40 years I've been a younger sister. I hope that the people who hurt me — whether intentionally or unintentionally — can one day learn from it and find peace too. Finally, I'd like to express my gratitude to those who understand me. I hope everyone stays true to themselves this year, and lives a complete, fulfilling life.

#estrangednotstrange"