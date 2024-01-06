Back

Stefanie Sun's younger sister declares she's 'no longer sisters' with person she's been overshadowed by for decades

This is not the first time she's spoken publicly about her relationship with her family.

Lee Wei Lin | January 06, 2024, 09:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Stefanie Sun's younger sister, Sun Ee Mei, has said that she is "no longer sisters" with whom many believe to be the famous singer.

Ee Mei's Jan. 5 Weibo post read:

"A day before my birthday, I'd like to say something to those who know me.

Since 2019, my relationship with someone has faded away. Over the past three years, I've tried various methods to communicate with her, and I'm tired.

From today onwards, I'd like to say that I, who had lived in a shadow for over 20 years and did not have it easy, now just wants to be liberated.

I'm not a celebrity, but I felt like I couldn't live as a private person. I just want to say I'm no longer sisters with that somebody.

I don't want to be embroiled in fans' discussions and guesswork. Nobody has it easy. I just want to live peacefully. The first half of my life wasn't easy; please allow me to have my own life for the latter half, and allow me to have the right to define myself.

I apologise if I haven't done well in the 40 years I've been a younger sister. I hope that the people who hurt me — whether intentionally or unintentionally — can one day learn from it and find peace too. Finally, I'd like to express my gratitude to those who understand me. I hope everyone stays true to themselves this year, and lives a complete, fulfilling life.

#estrangednotstrange"

Ee Mei currently resides in Australia.

This is not the first time she has posted publicly about her relationship with her family.

In an August 2022 update, she said that she had a "really hard time" in Singapore and spent the ages 18 to 36 "under the shadow of [her] sister's fame".

Screenshot from Sun Ee Mei's Weibo

In October of the same year, she called out people who allegedly tried to take footage of her while she was having lunch.

"I don't think I should have to move to Australia and suffer the same things I did in Singapore," she added. "Respect my privacy in my private time".

Screenshot from Sun Ee Mei's Weibo

Stefanie last posted a photo with Ee Mei in March 2018.

She has yet to publicly respond to Ee Mei's post.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Stefanie Sun's Instagram & Sina

Construction worker, 27, dies after falling 7.5m at Jurong Region Line work site

He fell over the edge of an uncompleted platform he was erecting.

January 06, 2024, 02:50 PM

4 dead, several injured after Indonesian train collision at Cicalengka on Jan. 5

Investigations are ongoing.

January 06, 2024, 02:27 PM

UN humanitarian chief says Gaza now 'uninhabitable', calls for war to end

"This war should never have started. But it’s long past time for it to end."

January 06, 2024, 01:35 PM

SNSD's Hyoyeon performing at Marquee S'pore on Jan. 19, 2024

DJ, put it back on.

January 06, 2024, 12:03 PM

Changi Airport Group giving away S$1 holidays to places like Jeju & Penang

Winners get a pair of return economy tickets, along with S$500 accommodation vouchers.

January 06, 2024, 11:42 AM

CDC vouchers cannot be used to purchase items like alcohol & cigarettes

Do take note.

January 06, 2024, 10:35 AM

We treated some S'pore students & their families to a 3-course omakase dinner

One of our special initiatives for our 10th anniversary.

January 06, 2024, 10:34 AM

Firsthand: S'porean, 31, reunited with M'sian twin brother after being separated at birth

"But when I found out about my brother, I was like 'this is the best thing to ever happen in my life'."

January 06, 2024, 09:48 AM

Siglap roadside fight: Hawker, 30, claims shirtless man assaulted him for 'staring'

He claimed he had to fight back to defend himself.

January 06, 2024, 08:48 AM

SCDF & SPF alerted to 'bomb' at Ang Mo Kio, turns out to be 'dummy' used for security company's drill

A security officer reported to work in the morning and saw a "bomb" outside the security post.

January 05, 2024, 09:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.