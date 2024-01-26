Back

S'porean man forces son, 6, to eat slime because he doesn't want dog to eat it

He also domestically abused his wife.

Khine Zin Htet | January 26, 2024, 10:55 AM

Events

A 39-year-old man domestically abused his family members by punching and pulling his wife's hair on one occasion and forcing his son, then six years old, to eat slime on another.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Singaporean man pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt and violating the Women's Charter and Children and Young Persons Act on Jan. 22, 2024.

A gag order prohibits his identification to prevent his wife and child from being identified.

Asked son to eat slime

Shin Min reported that between February and March 2021, the man had asked his then-six-year-old son to eat slime as a lesson.

This was after he saw his son playing with slime and was worried that his pet dog would accidentally swallow the slime.

The son put the slime into his mouth but did not swallow it and threw it away afterwards.

Violated PPO

Court documents showed that the man’s wife successfully applied to the court for a PPO for herself and her two children in April 2022.

This PPO prohibits the man from committing domestic violence against them.

However, he repeatedly breached the order.

On Jul. 20, 2023, he punched and kicked his wife after he questioned her about an alleged affair she had with a colleague in 2016.

He also stepped on her neck and pulled out some of her hair.

Barred from entering flat

The wife then successfully applied to modify the protection order and prohibit the man from entering their home on Aug. 7, 2023.

However, in an attempt to enter the flat, he called the police, falsely claiming there was a fire at their house and asking them to break into the house.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to his call.

When they arrived, the man shouted that someone was going to commit suicide in the house and told them to break into the house.

However, he was eventually arrested by the police.

The man's sentencing date is set for Jan. 29, 2024.

