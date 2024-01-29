Back

S'porean, 39, forges employment letter for passport application & NS deferment, gets jail

He claimed he was offered a job as a project manager at a construction firm.

Khine Zin Htet | January 29, 2024, 01:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In a bid to induce the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to approve his passport application in September 2022, a Singaporean man forged a letter stating he had been offered a job as a project manager at a construction firm.

The truth came out after authorities called the company's managing director for verification.

Winson Chua Xianwen, 39, also forged another letter to MHA’s national service (NS) portal in his application for a deferment of his in-camp training (ICT) period in 2023, according to The Straits Times.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery for the purpose of cheating and was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Jan. 25, 2024.

Passport cancelled in 2015

Chua’s passport was cancelled in 2015, ST reported.

On Sep. 5, 2022, he applied for a passport and sent a letter purportedly from a managing director of a construction firm in his application via e-mail.

The letter was a forged letter of appointment, dated Aug. 1, 2022, bearing the managing director’s digital signature and the company’s letterhead.

It stated that Chua had been offered a job as a project manager at the firm, and his job scope included liaising with Malaysia-based clients and suppliers.

Authorities called the purported managing director

Authorities contacted the managing director, who said that Chua did not hold any position in the company.

He did not draft the letter and was not even aware of its existence, the man told investigators.

Another forgery for deferment of ICT

Chua also forged documents to support his application for a deferment of his ICT, which was slated to take place between Mar. 27 and Apr. 9, 2023.

He submitted a letter bearing the construction firm's letterhead and the "managing director's" digital signature, which he created using Microsoft Word, to MHA's NS portal.

The application for deferment was approved on Jan. 10, 2023.

Sentenced to 10 months' jail

The prosecution sought a sentence of 11 months’ jail, stating that his offences were premeditated.

However, the defence pleaded for a shorter jail term as they said Chua's offences had caused no financial losses.

Chua was eventually sentenced to 10 months in jail.

He will begin his sentence on Feb. 19.

Top photo from Canva

Man, 49, arrested after allegedly locking himself with woman, 52, in Sembawang HDB flat & kicking police officer

He will be charged in court for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

January 29, 2024, 12:30 PM

Ex-M'sia finance minister Daim Zainuddin charged with failure to declare 71 assets, pleads not guilty

He is set to return to court on Mar. 22, 2024.

January 29, 2024, 12:14 PM

Woman, 80, crashes car into Clementi police HQ fence

The driver lost control when making a left turn.

January 29, 2024, 12:11 PM

South African man jailed 2 years for smuggling S$1.2m worth of rhino horns through Changi Airport

The accused's final destination was Laos.

January 29, 2024, 11:41 AM

China Evergrande, which owes S$402 billion, issued liquidation order by Hong Kong court

The property developer failed to reach an agreement with overseas creditors.

January 29, 2024, 11:37 AM

S'poreans aged 21-34 more likely to feel loneliness & social anxiety than other age groups: IPS poll

Especially for the singles.

January 29, 2024, 09:32 AM

82% of S'poreans aged 21-34 don't think marriage is necessary, most still want to get hitched: IPS poll

The poll explored attitudes towards dating, marriage, and parenthood.

January 29, 2024, 09:30 AM

Leaky centralised cooling system in Tengah BTO flat leaves unit flooded while owner was overseas

Yikes.

January 28, 2024, 06:55 PM

Firsthand: ‘I could still achieve great things’: How S’pore national para-lawn bowler remains positive after losing leg in motorcycle accident

“Representing Singapore in sports has always been a huge honour for me. Not everyone gets an opportunity to represent their country often, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to do so for over 25 years.”

January 28, 2024, 06:46 PM

Truck overturns on BKE near Bukit Panjang exit, 2 sustain minor injuries

The two injured persons declined to go to the hospital.

January 28, 2024, 05:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.