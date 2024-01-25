S'porean man, 59, among 5 arrested for allegedly trafficking 1,500kg of drugs in Cambodia

A Singaporean man, 59, and five other foreigners were arrested over alleged drug trafficking offences in Cambodia on Jan. 22, 2024.

The Cambodian Anti-Drug Department said in a Facebook post that six men were arrested and 1.51 tonnes of drugs were seized on Jan. 24.

The drugs consisted of 980kg of ketamine and 532kg of methamphetamine, also known as "Ice".

Two fishing boats, one car, one motorcycle and eight mobile phones were also seized.

This was after three places were raided simultaneously at 3:15am on Jan. 22.

The three places were Steung Hav International Port in Preah Sihanouk province in the south-west of Cambodia, an unmarked house in Sihanoukville, and a residential address in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

The drugs were purportedly brought into the country from Laos and meant to be delivered to Taiwan.

The five people arrested were all foreign nationals, including one Singaporean man, two Taiwanese men and two Chinese men.

