Back

S'porean man, 59, among 5 arrested for allegedly trafficking 1,500kg of drugs in Cambodia

1.51 tonnes of drugs were seized, including 980kg of ketamine and 532kg of methamphetamine, also known as "Ice".

Ruth Chai | January 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean man, 59, and five other foreigners were arrested over alleged drug trafficking offences in Cambodia on Jan. 22, 2024.

The Cambodian Anti-Drug Department said in a Facebook post that six men were arrested and 1.51 tonnes of drugs were seized on Jan. 24.

The drugs consisted of 980kg of ketamine and 532kg of methamphetamine, also known as "Ice".

Two fishing boats, one car, one motorcycle and eight mobile phones were also seized.

This was after three places were raided simultaneously at 3:15am on Jan. 22.

The three places were Steung Hav International Port in Preah Sihanouk province in the south-west of Cambodia, an unmarked house in Sihanoukville, and a residential address in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

The drugs were purportedly brought into the country from Laos and meant to be delivered to Taiwan.

The five people arrested were all foreign nationals, including one Singaporean man, two Taiwanese men and two Chinese men.

Top photo via Anti-Drug Department/Facebook

Udon shop in Bugis with 4 types of udon attracts long queues since Jan. 16 opening

Oishii.

January 25, 2024, 04:47 PM

Dragon made up of 1,500 drones at Marina Bay on 6 nights in Feb. 2024 to usher in year of the dragon

At 8pm on Feb. 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

January 25, 2024, 04:41 PM

Al-Mustafa Restaurant at Lembu Road suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to keep premises clean

It is closed until Feb. 5, 2024.

January 25, 2024, 04:40 PM

Bus crashes into height limit barrier at Changi Airport, police investigating hit-&-run

The barrier tilted backwards.

January 25, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'porean in JB for supper loses passport, ends up having unplanned 3D2N trip

Impromptu vacay.

January 25, 2024, 04:04 PM

Mutual visa exemption arrangement between S'pore & China to start on Feb. 9, 2024, eve of CNY

Just in time for Chinese New Year 2024.

January 25, 2024, 03:44 PM

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2023 recovers to 86% pre-Covid level

The airport is now the world's fifth busiest airport by seat capacity, said Changi Airport Group.

January 25, 2024, 02:55 PM

1kg of bak kwa costs up to S$120 in S'pore ahead of CNY 2024

Oof.

January 25, 2024, 02:30 PM

Stickies Bar closes 3 out of 4 outlets & allegedly owes staff salaries, MOM investigating

The bar's CEO asked people to help support their last outlet at Dhoby Ghaut and that they would "do right by all stakeholders".

January 25, 2024, 02:25 PM

Dragon-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay for CNY till Mar. 17, 2024

Gardens ands dragons.

January 25, 2024, 01:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.