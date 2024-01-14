Back

S'pore congratulates Taiwan's William Lai Ching-te on presidential election win

Lai won with 40.1 per cent of the votes.

Khine Zin Htet | January 14, 2024, 11:14 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated William Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after he emerged victorious in the 2024 Taiwan presidential election.

Lai was elected as the island's eighth president on Saturday (Jan. 13, 2024).

Singapore extends congratulations

“We welcome the successful conclusion of the elections and congratulate Dr William Lai and his party on their victory," a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Jan. 14.

"Singapore shares a close and longstanding friendship with Taiwan and the Taiwanese people, and will continue to grow this relationship based on our 'One China' policy."

Adding that Singapore has consistently supported the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, the spokesperson said that "dialogue, building trust, and pursuing cooperation" will benefit both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"This will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the wider region and be welcomed by Singapore and the international community," the spokesperson said.

DPP's third term

Lai's victory brought the DPP's reign into an unprecedented third term, following the two-term presidency of outgoing president Tsai Ing-wen since 2016.

@mothershipsg Taiwan’s 8th President #taiwan #taiwanelection #news ♬ original sound - Mothership

Lai won 40.1 per cent of the votes, while Kuomintang's (KMT) Hou You-ih, and Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) Ko Wen-je received 33.5 per cent and 26.5 per cent of the votes respectively, reported Reuters.

However, the DPP lost its parliamentary majority, winning 51 seats to the KMT's 52, while the TPP got eight.

Lai was reported by Reuters as admitting that the DPP had "many areas that need improvement" after losing the majority seats in parliament.

Lai reportedly said that he would cooperate with his electoral rivals in resolving problems that Taiwan faces.

Top photo via @MOFA_Taiwan/ X

Comment: No matter who was elected as Taiwan's president, China's goal of unification remains the same

From a non-Taiwanese perspective: not a lot.

January 14, 2024, 04:43 PM

219 DBS customers lose S$446,000 to scams in span of 2 weeks

There has been a surge in cases of SMS phishing scams since December 2023. 

January 14, 2024, 03:59 PM

Firsthand: Open field in Serangoon used by residents & dogs to close under shadow of construction & poisonings

The Parry Open Field was occupied by Parry Avenue Boys’ School, Parry Avenue Girl’s School and the Parry Avenue Government Chinese Middle School.

January 14, 2024, 03:44 PM

Local film 'Wonderland' with all-S'porean cast clinches award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

'Wonderland' is a Mandarin and Hokkien language film that is set in the 1980s. 

January 14, 2024, 02:57 PM

K Shanmugam adopts one-eyed dog to give her 'much better life', names her Princess

He also adopted two other dogs.

January 14, 2024, 02:43 PM

GetGo car travels down stairs & crashes into Jurong East block, 2 men, 29 & 30, sent to hospital

Residents woke up after hearing a loud bang.

January 14, 2024, 01:31 PM

Former NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern marries partner after 5-year engagement

The couple have been together since 2014 and share a five-year-old daughter together.

January 14, 2024, 11:49 AM

World leaders react to election of DPP's William Lai as Taiwan's next president

Messages from around the world.

January 14, 2024, 10:21 AM

DPP's William Lai Ching-te elected as Taiwan's new President

This is the first time that DPP is elected for three terms.

January 13, 2024, 08:42 PM

KMT's Hou Yu-ih concedes defeat in 2024 Taiwan presidential election

He lags behind Lai, but the votes are still being tallied.

January 13, 2024, 08:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.