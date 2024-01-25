Boy, 14, helps out at mum's Toa Payoh hawker drinks stall 6 days a week to give her a break

A 14-year-old boy in Singapore has learnt the ropes of making hot drinks at a hawker centre in Singapore.

From kopi to kopi-o to kopi-o-kosong, 14-year-old Fang Defu can make any kind of local coffee drink, as well as tea.

He became an expert of sorts after helping out at his mother's drinks stall in Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre almost every day since he was in Primary 3.

He started learning how to brew coffee and tea when he was in Primary 4, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

He greets customers, collects money, and tabulates the bills, and even has the attitude of a "little boss", the Chinese paper reported.

Works from 2:30pm to 8pm

After classes from 2:30pm, Fang cycles from his school in Bishan to the stall to help his mother.

He then returns home around 8pm. He works every day except for when the stall is closed on Mondays.

Fang has even registered with the relevant authorities as a hawker assistant, it was reported.

"Usually I have to do my homework in front of the stall or when I go home in the evening," Fang told Zaobao.

While he acknowledged that he "feels a little tired", he said he could usually finish his homework.

Can take a breather if son helps: Mother

Fang's mother, He Rubi, 41, said she can sometimes "take a breather" when her son comes to help out at the stall.

She had already asked Fang to come to the stall when he was younger as there was no one to look after him at home, she explained.

As for Fang, he does not mind taking on some of his mother's workload.

"She's older and needs a break sometimes," the boy said.

Dreams of opening a restaurant

Fang has big dreams for when he grows up — opening a buffet restaurant with a designated area for desserts.

His mother, who is originally from Vietnam, is good at making desserts, he shared.

One example is a homemade coffee pudding that combines local and Vietnamese flavours, which he enjoyed so much that he shared with "everyone he met".

"In the future, I will open a buffet restaurant where people can eat Vietnamese food. I will also open a dessert area called the 'Dessert Queen' where my mother can make desserts," he said.

Top photo from Lianhe Zaobao