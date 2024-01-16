2 trainers caught on video hitting, dragging dogs, SPCA S'pore seeking info for investigation

Two trainers were caught on video handling a group of dogs forcefully, during an apparent photo-taking session.

Videos showed six leashed dogs of various breeds, with two trainers trying to get them lined up in a row.

One of the trainers was seen pressing on the dogs' hindquarters to force them to sit.

Another trainer pulled a dog forward by its leash, before grabbing its side to turn it around.

The trainer also hit the dog after it laid down and shoved it towards the group of dogs.

This, along with other footage, was posted on Instagram by user @monkey_bear2 on Jan. 15. It has been widely circulated on other platforms.

According to the user, the videos were captured earlier that day.

Another video posted to the user's Instagram Stories showed one of the trainers checking a camera.

Training provider says staff suspended

The training provider, Xavian and Pack, addressed the matter via a statement on Instagram Stories late on Jan. 15.

Xavian and Pack's founder, Xavian, acknowledged that there were "videos circulating around" and said they depicted "disgustingly inappropriate behaviour".

He added:

"This is definitely not what Xavian and Pack stands for and will not condone any of such behaviours. As a dog parent myself, I would definitely not want my dogs to be treated that way."

Xavian added that he was not present at the scene where the videos were shot, but said the staff in the video have been "suspended with immediate effect and will not be part of Xavian and Pack".

"We be scrutinising all aspects of our services moving forward to avoid such events from happening," he said.

Here's the Instagram story:

SPCA appeals for information

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) addressed the matter on Jan. 15 as well, and appealed for information on the training provider.

SPCA said it was alerted to "a troubling video" of trainers mishandling dogs during a photo-taking session.

"Just like us, animals experience pain and distress," said SPCA, appealing to pet owners to use "humane, science-based and force-free training methods".

"Positive reinforcement helps nurture a loving, enriching relationship with our pets," said SPCA.

SPCA called for pet owners and trainers to refrain from using violence or intimidation, explaining that "hitting, hurting, or threatening animals can cause increased fear and anxiety".

This could result in long-term health and behavioural issues, the animal welfare charity warned.

SPCA also highlighted that anyone found guilty of cruelty to animals can be imprisoned for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both, under the Animals and Birds Act.

SPCA is calling for those who have had "any negative experiences with the training provider in the video" to reach out with information, so that SPCA can further investigate the matter.

"All information will be treated with strictest confidence," said SPCA.

Top image screenshot from @monkey_bear2 on Instagram