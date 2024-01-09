These couples ended up together at the end of 'Single's Inferno 3'

The final episodes for the third season of Netflix's "Single's Inferno 3" are finally out, which means we'll finally get to find out which couples manage to ascend from inferno.

If you're too lazy to watch the final episodes, we've got you covered.

But before that, here's a quick rundown of all the contestants:

Who chose who?

On the final episode, selected contestants were asked to choose who they wanted to leave the island with.

An Minyoung chose Lee Jinseok.

Park Mingyu chose Lee Gyuri.

Choi Minwoo and Son Wonik chose Yoo Sieun.

Cho Minji, Choi Hyeseon and Yoon Hajeong chose Lee Gwanhee.

Yoon Habin chose Yoon Hajeong.

End game

These are the final couples that left inferno together:

Minyoung and Jinseok

Mingyu and Gyuri

Sieun and Minwoo

Gwanhee and Hyeseon

