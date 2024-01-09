Back

These couples ended up together at the end of 'Single's Inferno 3'

Happily ever after.

Fasiha Nazren | Lee Wei Lin | January 09, 2024, 05:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The final episodes for the third season of Netflix's "Single's Inferno 3" are finally out, which means we'll finally get to find out which couples manage to ascend from inferno.

If you're too lazy to watch the final episodes, we've got you covered.

But before that, here's a quick rundown of all the contestants:

Who chose who?

On the final episode, selected contestants were asked to choose who they wanted to leave the island with.

An Minyoung chose Lee Jinseok.

Park Mingyu chose Lee Gyuri.

Choi Minwoo and Son Wonik chose Yoo Sieun.

Cho Minji, Choi Hyeseon and Yoon Hajeong chose Lee Gwanhee.

Yoon Habin chose Yoon Hajeong.

End game

These are the final couples that left inferno together:

  • Minyoung and Jinseok

Screenshot from Netflix

  • Mingyu and Gyuri

Screenshot from Netflix

  • Sieun and Minwoo

Screenshot from Netflix

  • Gwanhee and Hyeseon

Screenshot from Netflix

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Instagram pages

All 12 'Single's Inferno 3' contestants' age, occupation & Instagram accounts

You're welcome.

January 09, 2024, 05:15 PM

Former M'sian PM Najib threatens legal action over Netflix's 'Man on the Run', lawyer wants show removed

The former Malaysian Prime Minister was interviewed for the show but he has not watched it.

January 09, 2024, 04:17 PM

Houthi attacks will affect global supply chains but have limited immediate impact on S'pore: Ng Eng Hen

S'pore will also participate in military operation to keep Red Sea safe.

January 09, 2024, 04:12 PM

Tuas Incineration Plant explosion: NEA improved workplace safety practices for entire organisation

The explosion had killed two NEA officers and left one with third degree burns.

January 09, 2024, 04:04 PM

2-car race on Pasir Ris Drive 3 ends abruptly after Volkswagon rear-ends waiting Honda

They were overtaking recklessly with a traffic light around the bend.

January 09, 2024, 03:34 PM

Woman wins S$1.17 million slot machine jackpot at Marina Bay Sands casino

Very low odds of winning but someone has to win.

January 09, 2024, 03:12 PM

Driver, 36, takes upskirt videos of 3 passengers & 88 women on escalators, jailed 12 weeks

The driver took "advantage of the fact that the victims would have to manoeuvre to exit his vehicle, briefly exposing their covered genitals", said the prosecutor.

January 09, 2024, 03:00 PM

Actor Maxi Lim announces split with influencer Lizy Teo

They got married in 2020.

January 09, 2024, 01:48 PM

Man, 75, passes away in hospital after alleged collision with garbage truck in Boon Lay

The cleaning company involved said they are still investigating the Dec. 23 incident.

January 09, 2024, 01:34 PM

S'pore woman claims family left to deal with loansharks after domestic worker, 32, runs away from home

The helper used a knife to pry open a locked drawer to retrieve her passport.

January 09, 2024, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.