All 12 'Single's Inferno 3' contestants' age, occupation & Instagram accounts

Netflix's "Single's Inferno 3" has finally concluded.

This season had a total of 12 contestants — six ladies and six men.

Here's a little bit more about them:

The ladies

An Minyoung, born in 1998, pilates instructor

She also owns her own pilates studio.

Cho Minji, born in 1998, student at Ewha Womans University majoring in Economics

Also an aspiring news anchor.

Choi Hyeseon, born in 1998, student at Ewha Womans University majoring in Bioinformatics

Kim Gyuri, born in 1996, model

Yoo Sieun, born in 1997, model

Yoon Hajeong, born in 1998, medical clothing company employee

The men

Choi Minwoo, born in 2000, model

Lee Gwanhee, born in 1988, basketball player

Lee Jinseok, born in 1993, bakery and cafe owner

Park Mingyu, born in 1989, police officer

Specifically, he's from the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team.

Son Wonik, born in 1993, realtor

Yoon Habin, born in 1993, actor

He was recently seen making a cameo in drama series "My Demon".

