All 12 'Single's Inferno 3' contestants' age, occupation & Instagram accounts

Netflix's "Single's Inferno 3" has finally concluded.
This season had a total of 12 contestants — six ladies and six men.
Here's a little bit more about them:
The ladies
An Minyoung, born in 1998, pilates instructor
She also owns her own pilates studio.
Cho Minji, born in 1998, student at Ewha Womans University majoring in Economics
Also an aspiring news anchor.
Choi Hyeseon, born in 1998, student at Ewha Womans University majoring in Bioinformatics
Kim Gyuri, born in 1996, model
Yoo Sieun, born in 1997, model
Yoon Hajeong, born in 1998, medical clothing company employee
The men
Choi Minwoo, born in 2000, model
Lee Gwanhee, born in 1988, basketball player
Lee Jinseok, born in 1993, bakery and cafe owner
Park Mingyu, born in 1989, police officer
Specifically, he's from the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team.
Son Wonik, born in 1993, realtor
Yoon Habin, born in 1993, actor
He was recently seen making a cameo in drama series "My Demon".
