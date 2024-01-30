S'pore's 1st Sky Lantern Festival happening at Sentosa on Feb. 21, 2024

Perhaps you've watched online videos of the floating lantern festivals that take place across Asia.

Or you've simply watched the lantern scene from the movie "Tangled".

Good news because you can now take in those breathtaking sights yourself right here in Singapore.

The Singapore Sky Lantern Festival will take place at Palawan Green, a plot of green turf with sea views at Sentosa.

A nine-hour long event

Happening on Feb. 21 from 3pm till midnight, the event will kickstart with a music festival and cultural performances.

According to Eventbrite, lanterns will be released from 7:30pm.

There will be five batches of alternate release for the sky lanterns, as per the guidelines set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Lanterns will be released safely

Sky lantern litter has long been known to pose concerns for human and wildlife safety, and the environment.

However, there is no free release of sky lanterns at this event.

Instead, lanterns are secured with a 60-metre-long string attached to the ground and will float for about five to 10 minutes till the candle subsides.

Safety marshallers are also present on-site to supervise and prevent the lanterns from being released into the air space.

From S$50

General admission costs S$50.

Admission is free for children up to 7 years old.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Singapore Sky Lantern Festival

Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa Island, Singapore

Opening hours: Feb. 21 2024, 3pm to 12am

Top photos from Eventbrite.