S'pore may hire auxiliary police officers from China, India, the Philippines & Myanmar due to shrinking local workforce

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Singapore has been considering expanding the places from which auxiliary police officers can be recruited.

These jurisdictions may potentially include China, India, the Philippines, and Myanmar.

This was revealed by Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam in a written response to a parliamentary question filed by Member of Parliament for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency Sylvia Lim on Jan. 10, 2024.

What are auxiliary police officers?

Auxiliary police officers (APOs) recruited by the Auxiliary Police Forces (APFs) support the Singapore Police Force in maintaining law and order in Singapore.

They are vested with the power, protection, and immunities of a police officer of the corresponding rank and are authorised to carry firearms during operations when necessary, according to Ang Mo Kio North Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Some possible duties carried out by APOs include armed protection of commercial banks, conducting security screenings at border control points, and assisting in crowd or traffic control during major events.

Reasons for expanding recruiting jurisdictions

According to Shanmugam, MHA is considering expanding the places where APOs can be recruited because Singapore is facing challenges in sustaining "an adequate pool of APOs".

This is due to the shrinking local workforce, requirements such as physical fitness, and job options that Singaporeans have.

To meet the growing demand for security services, APFs have been recruiting APOs from overseas, namely from Malaysia and Taiwan.

As of November 2023, Malaysians and Taiwanese APOs comprised approximately 32 per cent of the total APO population.

Significant drop in Taiwanese APOs

Specifically, Shanmugam said recruiting and keeping Taiwanese APOs has been challenging, even though their deployment has generally been positive for the APFs.

From 2017 to 2023, the number of Taiwanese APOs decreased by more than 60 per cent to about 70 today, revealed Shanmugam.

APFs attributed the significant drop to "the demanding nature of public-facing security work", improved job opportunities and prospects in Taiwan, a desire to settle down with a family, and homesickness.

In 2019, Taiwanese media reported that a number of Taiwanese APOs wanted to quit their jobs in Singapore as they felt their work was physically exhausting and their monthly salary of S$2,675 was disproportionate to their 13.5-hour working day.

MHA managing risk of letting foreigners carry firearms

With regard to the risk of letting non-Singaporeans carry firearms, which is a focus area for MHA, Shanmugam said the ministry tries to manage the risk through "security screening, training, and supervision of APOs".

Additionally, the ministry is also "careful and more restrictive" as to where it deploys non-Singaporean APOs.

"So far, misuse of firearms by APOs is extremely rare and is not more prevalent among non-Singaporeans," added Shanmugam.

