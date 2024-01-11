Most powerful passport in the world: S'pore top alongside Germany, France, Italy, Japan & Spain

Singapore's passport is once again the most powerful passport in the world – along with the passports of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain.

Citizens from the six countries can enter 194 out of 227 travel destinations visa-free, according to the latest Henley Passport Index published on Jan. 10, 2024.

The Henley Passport Index is published by London-based immigration consultancy Henley & Partners and updated quarterly.

It includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Finland, South Korea and Sweden clinched joint-second with visa-free access to 193 countries.

Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands share third place on the ranking with visa-free access to 192 countries.

2023

In 2023, Singapore had sole claim to the title of the world's most powerful passport, which allowed visa-free access to 192 out of 227 countries.

2022

Singapore was joint-second in 2022 with South Korea, with visa-free access to 192 destinations, while Japan was top, with 193 visa-free destinations.

Top photo via Ruth Chai