Back

S'pore ranked 5th least corrupt country in 2023, only Asian country in top 10

Hong Kong, the next Asian name in the list, ranked 14th.

Khine Zin Htet | January 30, 2024, 06:28 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore is ranked the fifth least corrupt country in the world in 2023.

According to the 2023 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (TI-CPI), Singapore is placed fifth among 180 countries, scoring 83 points out of 100.

It maintained its rank from 2022 and remained the only Asian country in the top 10.

Previously, Singapore was ranked third in 2018 and 2020, and fourth in 2019 and 2021.

Top 10 least corrupt countries

Here's the list of the top 10 least corrupt countries in the index:

1. Denmark (90 points)

2. Finland (87)

3. New Zealand (85)

4. Norway (84)

5. Singapore (83)

6. Sweden (82)

6. Switzerland (82)

8. Netherlands (79)

9. Germany (78)

9. Luxembourg (78)

The next Asian location on the list is Hong Kong, ranked 14th.

Measured based on public sector corruption

TI is a non-profit organisation based in Germany.

The index measures countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

The views of experts and surveys of business people were taken into account for the rankings, as well as data from 13 external sources.

Countries are then scored on a scale of zero, for highly corrupt, to 100, for very clean.

Other indexes placed Singapore in top five as well

The corruption situation in Singapore remains firmly under control, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release on Jan. 30, 2024.

Other indexes have also ranked Singapore high in their list for the lack of corruption.

Singapore was ranked third for the absence of corruption in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2023, making it the top Asian nation out of 142 countries.

Singapore also earned the top spot in the Political and Economic Risk Consultancy (PERC) 2023 Report on Corruption in Asia as the least corrupt country out of 16 economies.

It is a position Singapore has held since 1995.

Surveys indicate strong public confidence: CPIB

The number of public sector corruption cases remains consistently low, said the CPIB.

Public Perception Surveys regularly conducted by CPIB indicate strong public confidence in national corruption control efforts, the bureau added.

"Singapore’s reputation as one of the least corrupt countries in the world is hard-earned," CPIB said, adding that they will continue to work with the community to keep corruption at bay.

"CPIB is grateful to all members of the public for their constant vigilance and strong support in the fight against corruption, especially those who have come forward to report wrongdoing.

CPIB takes a serious view of all reports and information that may disclose a corruption offence, whether the informant is known or anonymous.

Together, we will continue to ensure that incorruptibility remains a key part of the Singaporean DNA."

Top photo from Canva

Mutual visa exemption between Thailand & China to start from Mar. 1, 2024

2025 will mark their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

January 30, 2024, 06:16 PM

Photographer shoots wildlife in S'pore's urban spaces in series of beautiful images

City in Nature.

January 30, 2024, 06:05 PM

Police investigating PMA rider, 75, who allegedly collided with man, 92, left him bleeding at AMK

Police investigations are reportedly still underway.

January 30, 2024, 06:00 PM

S'pore core inflation may rise in Q1 2024 due to GST hike, but likely lower than 2023 for whole year

MAS said it will also maintain its current rate of appreciation for the Singapore Dollar.

January 30, 2024, 05:33 PM

It's a phishing scam: IRAS warns of impersonation emails that claim to offer tax refunds

Taxpayers are tricked into clicking on a link in the email which directs them to a fake website.

January 30, 2024, 05:12 PM

Dog with matted fur spotted in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat littered with faeces

It appeared to also have no food and water.

January 30, 2024, 05:07 PM

'Family & work cannot both be 1st for young parents': IPS panel on changing marriage views in S'pore

The panel discussed the growing embrace of singlehood, delay of marriage, and persistent fall in total fertility rate.

January 30, 2024, 05:05 PM

Utusan M'sia reports, then retracts, story that Najib received royal pardon

Malaysia's Pardons Board is expected to issue an official statement later in the day.

January 30, 2024, 04:58 PM

Here's a list of restaurants in S'pore open during Chinese New Year 2024

No more empty trips.

January 30, 2024, 04:27 PM

KFC S'pore giving away 888 red shorts on Feb. 6, 2024 at selected outlets

Free with purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC's Lunar New Year menu.

January 30, 2024, 03:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.