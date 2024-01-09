Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun at Beach Road closes down after Michelin Bib Gourmand nod

Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun at 1 Beach Road has closed down permanently.

The stall announced on Dec. 30, 2023 it was shutting down.

photo of the emptied out stall with only its signboard intact was put up on Facebook on Jan. 8, 2024.

The stall's closure was abrupt as it only opened in January 2022, recognised with a Bib Gourmand six months later, and became a fixture in the Singapore Michelin Guide.

Its rice noodle rolls, as well as century egg and pork congee won high praise from the Michelin inspector.

The stall is run by Kong Yiu Man and his wife Chan Pik Yung.

Kong, who hails from Hong Kong, used to be a chef and was based in China and London, before eventually making his way to Singapore.

Owner prioritising health

Shin Min Daily News interviewed the 60-year-old Kong, who revealed that he decided to close his business as a result of feeling unwell recently.

Kong said a visit to the doctor at the end of 2023 sealed the fate of the stall.

As Kong and his wife were the only two people operating the business, they decided after careful consideration to stop working so that he can recuperate.

The stall used to be open six days a week from 8am to 2pm, and was closed on Tuesdays.

There is no word on whether the stall will reopen.

Kong said: "I think good health is more important than anything else, that's why I decided to close down my business so quickly."

"I hope I can take good care of my health. I'll see if I want to continue doing it in the future, or I'll do a part-time job or something."

The owner of the coffee shop also clarified that the stall's closure was not due to the rent as it was only S$2,500 per month.

Top photo via Andrew Cheong & Google Maps