S'pore International Foundation appoints former Temasek Foundation director Corinna Chan as CEO

The Singapore International Foundation (SIF) appointed former Temasek Foundation senior director Corinna Chan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from Feb. 1.

Chan succeeds Jean Tan, who will join SIF’s board of governors as vice-chair from Jan. 1 after a 15-year tenure as CEO.

Established in August 1991, SIF is a non-profit organisation that aims to bring people together to share ideas, skills, and experiences, and collaborate for positive change.

Roles in Temasek Trust, Temasek Foundation & MAS

Prior to joining the SIF, Chan was Head of Programmes and Impact at the Philanthropy Asia Alliance under Temasek Trust.

She had earlier been a Senior Director at Temasek Foundation, and before that worked at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for over 10 years.

On joining SIF, Chan expressed gratitude for the opportunity, adding that she is "excited about the work ahead".

She also reiterated the SIF’s mission in a Jan. 1 press release, noting its "remarkable work" in connecting Singaporeans and communities abroad to collaborate for social good.

SIF’s chairman Janadas Devan welcomed Chan in her new appointment:

“On behalf of the Board, I welcome Corinna Chan as CEO of the SIF. We believe Corinna is the right person to helm the Foundation at this point, as it expands the scope of its work.”

Janadas joined SIF as its new non-executive chairman in April 2023, succeeding veteran diplomat Ong Keng Yong who has served in the post for eight years.

15-year tenure

Tan spoke about her move after leading the SIF from 2008 to 2023.

Reflecting on her former position, Tan said: "I am honoured to have led the SIF to build a better world through its initiatives, and helped strengthen ties and trust with our neighbours."

She also expressed that she is "looking forward to embarking on a new chapter with the SIF".

Janadas thanked Tan for her "instrumental" role in "shaping the SIF over 15 years".

Under Tan's leadership, the SIF introduced initiatives including Young Social Entrepreneurs, Arts for Good, Our Better World digital storytelling project, and the Asean Youth Fellowship.

In 2022, she was presented the Adinata Award for enhancing relations between Indonesia and Singapore, as well as the Medal for Peace and Friendship among Nations for her contributions to promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore.

