26 Sheng Siong Supermarket outlets to open from 8am to 6pm this CNY 2024

Huat ah.

Winnie Li | January 23, 2024, 08:11 PM

All Sheng Siong Supermarket outlets islandwide will open till 4pm on Feb. 9, 2024 (Friday), the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY), announced the company in a news release.

A total of 26 stores will remain open on Feb. 10 (Saturday) and 11 (Sunday), the first and second day of CNY, from 8am to 6pm.

All outlets will revert back to their usual opening hours on Feb. 12 (Monday).

If you find yourself in need of a last-minute shopping spree on CNY (or the day after), here are the stores you can go to:

North

Canberra 105

Junction Nine

Junction Ten

Woodlands 301

Woodlands Industrial Park E7

Woodlands 573

Yishun 845

Northeast

Fernvale 417

Punggol 301

Sengkang 455

Serangoon North 19

East

Bedok Central 209

Bedok North 539

Elias Mall 623

Tampines Central 506

West

Bukit Batok 154A

Clementi 720

Jalan Bahar

Jurong SuperBowl

Teban Gardens

Central

Chin Swee 52

Geylang 301

Jalan Berseh

McNair 108

Tanglin Halt 88

Toa Payoh

Top image via Sheng Siong Supermarket/Facebook

