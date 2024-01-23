26 Sheng Siong Supermarket outlets to open from 8am to 6pm this CNY 2024

All Sheng Siong Supermarket outlets islandwide will open till 4pm on Feb. 9, 2024 (Friday), the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY), announced the company in a news release.
A total of 26 stores will remain open on Feb. 10 (Saturday) and 11 (Sunday), the first and second day of CNY, from 8am to 6pm.
All outlets will revert back to their usual opening hours on Feb. 12 (Monday).
If you find yourself in need of a last-minute shopping spree on CNY (or the day after), here are the stores you can go to:
North
Canberra 105
Junction Nine
Junction Ten
Woodlands 301
Woodlands Industrial Park E7
Woodlands 573
Yishun 845
Northeast
Fernvale 417
Punggol 301
Sengkang 455
Serangoon North 19
East
Bedok Central 209
Bedok North 539
Elias Mall 623
Tampines Central 506
West
Bukit Batok 154A
Clementi 720
Jalan Bahar
Jurong SuperBowl
Teban Gardens
Central
Chin Swee 52
Geylang 301
Jalan Berseh
McNair 108
Tanglin Halt 88
Toa Payoh
Top image via Sheng Siong Supermarket/Facebook
