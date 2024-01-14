K Shanmugam adopts one-eyed dog to give her 'much better life', names her Princess

While others might shy away from bringing home a one-eyed dog from an animal shelter, Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, reacted differently.

He noticed the dog's lack of attention from others and her fearful nature, likely stemming from her recent loss of one eye.

Despite her condition, Shanmugam brought her home along with two other dogs and later named her Princess.

Wants to give her a better life: Shanmugam

In a TikTok video posted on the minister's account on Jan. 13, Shanmugam shared that he adopted Princess a few months ago.

After losing his dog Samson a few months back, he decided to visit a dog shelter to adopt "one or two" dogs, he said.

He returned home with three, including Princess.

While rubbing the canine's head, Shanmugam explained that he brought her home to give her a "much better life".

Adopt instead of buying a pet

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), up to 200 abandoned or unwanted pets end up at its shelter each month.

In many cases, unwanted or abandoned pets are the victims of impulse buying; their owners did not consider the responsibilities of pet ownership.

By adopting an animal from a shelter, one gives them a shot at a better life.

