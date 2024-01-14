Back

K Shanmugam adopts one-eyed dog to give her 'much better life', names her Princess

He also adopted two other dogs.

Khine Zin Htet | January 14, 2024, 02:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

While others might shy away from bringing home a one-eyed dog from an animal shelter, Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, reacted differently.

Gif via k_shanmugam/ TikTok

He noticed the dog's lack of attention from others and her fearful nature, likely stemming from her recent loss of one eye.

Despite her condition, Shanmugam brought her home along with two other dogs and later named her Princess.

Wants to give her a better life: Shanmugam

In a TikTok video posted on the minister's account on Jan. 13, Shanmugam shared that he adopted Princess a few months ago.

After losing his dog Samson a few months back, he decided to visit a dog shelter to adopt "one or two" dogs, he said.

He returned home with three, including Princess.

@k_shanmugam[My One-eyed Princess]We wanted to adopt one or two rescue dogs. We ended up adopting three dogs, so now I have four. Princess has only one eye, but she is just full of energy these days!♬ I wish you love by laufey - Laufeys.child

Gif via k_shanmugam/ TikTok

While rubbing the canine's head, Shanmugam explained that he brought her home to give her a "much better life".

Adopt instead of buying a pet

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), up to 200 abandoned or unwanted pets end up at its shelter each month.

In many cases, unwanted or abandoned pets are the victims of impulse buying; their owners did not consider the responsibilities of pet ownership.

By adopting an animal from a shelter, one gives them a shot at a better life.

Related stories

Top photos from k_shanmugam/ TikTok

GetGo car travels down stairs & crashes into Jurong East block, 2 men, 29 & 30, sent to hospital

Residents woke up after hearing a loud bang.

January 14, 2024, 01:31 PM

Former NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern marries partner after 5-year engagement

The couple have been together since 2014 and share a five-year-old daughter together.

January 14, 2024, 11:49 AM

S'pore congratulates Taiwan's William Lai Ching-te on presidential election win

Lai won with 40.1 per cent of the votes.

January 14, 2024, 11:14 AM

World leaders react to election of DPP's William Lai as Taiwan's next president

Messages from around the world.

January 14, 2024, 10:21 AM

DPP's William Lai Ching-te elected as Taiwan's new President

This is the first time that DPP is elected for three terms.

January 13, 2024, 08:42 PM

KMT's Hou Yu-ih concedes defeat in 2024 Taiwan presidential election

He lags behind Lai, but the votes are still being tallied.

January 13, 2024, 08:12 PM

Grace Fu, Amy Khor & Baey Yam Keng visit ABC Brickworks to support hawkers after reports of slow business

A mandatory tuberculosis screening is currently being conducted for residents and workers in the area.

January 13, 2024, 07:19 PM

1 dead, 4 injured after KL-bound bus from S'pore collided with motorcycle & caught fire near Melaka

The deceased and the four injured were reportedly family members.

January 13, 2024, 07:01 PM

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar at Wisma Atria closes after 17 years

Nooo.

January 13, 2024, 06:17 PM

Polls close in Taiwan 2024 election, DPP's William Lai takes early lead in tight race

Here's the lowdown.

January 13, 2024, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.