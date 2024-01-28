Back

MPV driver apparently hits MPV driver after road accident along Sentosa Gateway

Noah vs Alphard.

Nigel Chua | January 28, 2024, 03:21 PM

[UPDATE on Jan. 28 at 8pm: Additional footage of the incident has emerged. This article has been updated.]

After a minor road accident, it is common for drivers to stop their vehicles, alight, and exchange particulars.

One particular exchange escalated into a heated confrontation between two drivers of multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs).

One of the drivers apparently assaulted the other too.

Video footage of the confrontation, which reportedly happened on Jan. 28 (Sunday) has been circulating online.

"Why you show finger to me?"

The roughly three-minute video was recorded by the driver of a Toyota Alphard MPV, who was dressed in pink.

At one point in the video, the other driver, dressed in blue, was seen alighting from his vehicle and raising a fist.

GIF from video by Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

A thud is heard, before the driver in pink falls to the ground, shouting.

"Why you hammer me?" he yells questioningly at the driver in blue.

What happened

The incident took place along Sentosa Gateway, just after VivoCity.

Screenshot via Google Maps Street View.

The two vehicles, both dark-coloured MPVs, appear to have gotten into an accident on the rightmost lane of the road.

The driver in blue, and three female passengers, had alighted from the rear car and were documenting the accident, as well as the interaction between both parties.

Screenshot from video by Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

"Why you show your finger to me?" asks the driver in pink — apparently the driver of the car in front.

He does not get a reply, and the driver in blue signals to his companions to leave.

Screenshot from video by Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

The driver in pink continues to question the other party, asking, "Why you bump me?" among other questions.

In response, the driver in blue simply utters: "Eh, f**k your mother," while getting into the driver's seat of his Toyota Noah MPV.

GIF from video by Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

"Eh, hello, why you call my mother?" says the driver in pink, pulling open the driver's car door.

This is immediately followed by the driver in blue getting out of his car with a raised fist.

Screenshot via Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

While the driver in pink was on the ground, his camera facing the sky, one of the female passengers approaches him, appearing to reach for his phone.

GIF from video by Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

He yells, gets up off the ground, and steps away from the vehicles before confronting the driver in blue again, pulling his door open to question him.

Screenshot from video by Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

"How can you hammer me? You cannot beat me," he shouts in English and Mandarin, asking why he was beaten.

As the driver in blue begins to drive away, the other driver places himself in the car's way.

He then falls to the ground while shouting, "Hello, [he] hit me! You see, he hit me!"

The Toyota Noah then drives away in the direction of Sentosa Island.

Screenshot from video by Ron Ranjan on Facebook.

The other POV

Footage, apparently captured from the Toyota Noah's dashboard camera, was posted online later on Jan. 28, showing the driver in pink moving his body forward to hit the vehicle before falling to the ground.

The vehicle appeared to be stationary at the point of impact.

Top image via Ron Ranjan on Facebook

