S'pore last train & bus timings extended on Lunar New Year eve, Feb. 9, 2024

You can now stay late to play mahjong at your relative's house this Chinese New Year.

All four public transport operators have announced that they will be extending some of their public transport services on Chinese New Year's Eve, which falls on Feb. 9, 2024.

Extension of rail services on North East and Downtown Lines

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by two hours.

NEL

The last train in the direction of Punggol will depart Harbourfront at 1:55am.

Meanwhile, the last train heading towards Harbourfront will depart Punggol at 1:32am.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT will also run until the last NEL train arrives at their respective Town Centre stations.

DTL

The last train in the direction of Expo will depart Bukit Panjang at 1:51am.

The last train in the direction of Bukit Panjang will depart Expo at 1:52am.

SBS Transit's bus services

24 bus services will run past midnight and later at their respective bus interchanges and bus stops.

Here are the buses and timings in question:

The evening trips of 16 buses will also be brought forward to operate between 12:15pm and 2:00pm.

There will be no changes to the operating hours of the morning trips for these buses.

Extension of rail services on North-South, East-West, Circle, and Thomson-East Coast Lines.

Here are the extended train service timings for rail lines operated by SMRT.

There are no extensions for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport train services.

SMRT's bus services

13 bus services will also extend their operating hours until after 3am.

Tower Transit bus services

The operating hours of 14 bus services under Tower Transit will be extended past their usual timings.

In addition, Tower Transit will adjust the operating hours of another 10 Tower Transit bus services.

The 10 bus services typically run in the evenings; they will be adjusted to run in the afternoon on Feb. 9 instead.

Go-Ahead's bus services

Go-Ahead Singapore will extend the operating hours of five bus services.

Bus services 358 and 359, which leave from Pasir Ris Bus Interchange, will have their last bus departure time extended from 12:55am to 2:55am.

The last bus for services 83, 382G and 386 will depart Punggol Bus Interchange at 2:40am instead of 12:35am

Meanwhile, the last bus for service 6 will leave Pasir Ris Interchange at 3pm on Feb. 9.

The operating hours for City Direct Service 661, from Marina Bay Station (Bus Stop 03539), will be revised to 1:10pm and 1:25pm.

As for City Direct Service 666, also from the same Marina Bay Station stop, its operating hours will be revised to 1:20pm and 1:35pm.

None of these bus services will operate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.

There will also be no changes to the operating hours of their morning trips on Feb. 9.

Changes will also be made to the operating hours of bus 43e, from Marine Parade Road, in the afternoon from 1pm onwards.

