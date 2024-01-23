Back

SBS bus makes wrong turn into Bedok HDB estate car park entrance

SBS said they are taking disciplinary action against the driver.

Daniel Seow | January 23, 2024, 05:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Residents of Bedok North may have encountered an unusual sight recently — in the form of an SBS Transit bus that turned into a HDB estate carpark on the afternoon of Jan. 22.

This scene was captured in a video posted to TikTok by user leez419 on the same day.

@leez419 #fyp #fypシl #fypシ゚viral ♬ Answer The Question - Josh Wynter

In the video, the hapless bus was trapped at the entrance of the car park as another white car followed it in.

Meanwhile, two men were trying to marshal traffic at the scene so the bus could reverse out safely.

'Bus service now transports you to the car park?'

A passerby told Shin Min Daily News that they saw the bus turn into the entrance of the Block 701 to 705 Bedok North car park at around 2:40pm.

The passerby added that the bus still had passengers on board and surmised that the driver "got lost".

Online commenters were quick to offer other explanations for the driver's odd behaviour.

Others jokingly suggested SBS Transit was providing a new or improved service.

"Wah, the bus service now transports you to the car park," one user quipped.

'Driver made a wrong turn': SBS Transit

Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, told Mothership that the detour was due to a mistake on the part of the driver, and apologised to the five passengers aboard.

"Our bus captain, who was driving Service 8, made a wrong turn along Bedok North Road," Wu explained.

The correct route of SBS Transit Bus 8 is shown in green. Image from Google Maps.

Wu said three gentlemen then came forward to offer assistance.

"We are thankful for [their help] and the bus resumed its journey within five minutes with no bus stops skipped," she added.

The company is also taking disciplinary action against the bus captain involved.

Top image from leez419 / TikTok & Google Street View.

Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman will be at Dover Street Market in Dempsey on Jan. 28 to launch his fashion collection

They are not yellow.

January 23, 2024, 04:59 PM

S$1 to RM3.5343: S'pore dollar hits historic high against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Dec. 13, 2023.

January 23, 2024, 04:25 PM

TikToker offers glimpse into SIA's A380 Suites, amazes Internet

*Cries in poor*

January 23, 2024, 02:56 PM

McDonald's Prosperity Burger & Twister Fries back on Jan. 25, Hello Kitty plushies to follow on Feb. 15

I'm lovin' this feastin' vibe.

January 23, 2024, 02:03 PM

Free shuttle bus services after all Coldplay S'pore concerts to Toa Payoh, Boon Keng, Jurong East & more

GrabShuttle will guide you home.

January 23, 2024, 01:51 PM

M'sia woman locked out of home, hires crane to lift her to balcony

Genius, but also at your own risk.

January 23, 2024, 01:30 PM

Male motorcyclist, 25, conveyed unconscious to hospital after AYE accident with taxi

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 23, 2024, 01:23 PM

No ban on makeshift smoking corners but smokers should be 'socially responsible': NEA

NEA added that it has stopped accepting applications for smoking corners at retail food establishments since 2017.

January 23, 2024, 12:58 PM

M'sian police to take Mahathir's statement on remarks about 'loyalty' of Indian & Chinese communities

He said that Indian and Chinese communities in Malaysia do not identify as Malaysians as they still have loyalty to their "countries of origin".

January 23, 2024, 12:49 PM

Rollney, Hungarian pastry & soft serve chain from M'sia, opens 1st outlet in S'pore

Sweet.

January 23, 2024, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.