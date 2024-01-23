SBS bus makes wrong turn into Bedok HDB estate car park entrance

Residents of Bedok North may have encountered an unusual sight recently — in the form of an SBS Transit bus that turned into a HDB estate carpark on the afternoon of Jan. 22.

This scene was captured in a video posted to TikTok by user leez419 on the same day.

In the video, the hapless bus was trapped at the entrance of the car park as another white car followed it in.

Meanwhile, two men were trying to marshal traffic at the scene so the bus could reverse out safely.

'Bus service now transports you to the car park?'

A passerby told Shin Min Daily News that they saw the bus turn into the entrance of the Block 701 to 705 Bedok North car park at around 2:40pm.

The passerby added that the bus still had passengers on board and surmised that the driver "got lost".

Online commenters were quick to offer other explanations for the driver's odd behaviour.

Others jokingly suggested SBS Transit was providing a new or improved service.

"Wah, the bus service now transports you to the car park," one user quipped.

'Driver made a wrong turn': SBS Transit

Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, told Mothership that the detour was due to a mistake on the part of the driver, and apologised to the five passengers aboard.

"Our bus captain, who was driving Service 8, made a wrong turn along Bedok North Road," Wu explained.

Wu said three gentlemen then came forward to offer assistance.

"We are thankful for [their help] and the bus resumed its journey within five minutes with no bus stops skipped," she added.

The company is also taking disciplinary action against the bus captain involved.

Top image from leez419 / TikTok & Google Street View.