Back

Driver makes U-turn to watch sambar deer herd graze along BKE

A wondrous sight in the early hours of the New Year.

Matthias Ang | January 08, 2024, 04:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man who was driving along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) during the early hours of the new year was treated to a rare sight: a herd of sambar deer.

First time he has seen deer by the roadside

Speaking to Mothership, TikTok user Jason Ng said he was on his way home when he spotted what he described as a "foreign object" on the opposite side of the expressway, at the overpass located at the five-and-a-half kilometre mark.

The time, Ng noted, was between 2:50am and 3am.

Ng added that he was intrigued by the sight and decided to make a U-turn back to take a closer look.

Upon realising that it was a herd of deer, he decided to take out his phone to film the scene.

"I was surprised and unexpectedly happy at that time, so I took out my phone and took a photo to record it," he added.

A video uploaded by Ng to TikTok showed several deer wandering on the grass beside the expressway and underneath the overpass.

A@jason_7135 2024 新的一年❤️❤️❤️ 巧遇野生鹿 🥳🥳2024（ 福鹿平安） #金城海鲜园 #香城海鲜馆 #singaporetiktok ♬ 原聲 - Jason Ng

According to Ng's estimation, there were about seven to eight deer and he speculated that the deer could have been grazing.

"I think this is the first time I have seen it on the roadside in 20 years in Singapore," he said.

Sambar deer population on the rise

Sambar deer were once thought to be wiped out from Singapore by 1950.

After some individuals escaped from public and private local zoos in the 1970s, the sambar deer population has gradually re-established itself.

In 1997, the Nature Society Singapore (NSS) estimated that there were three deer in the wild.

In 2021, the National Parks Board (NParks) put the number at around 15.

According to a study published in February 2023, the sambar deer population has been on the rise in recent years.

Their numbers are increasing in forested areas such as the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and Bukit Timah.

The sambar deer is considered a vulnerable species.

Top screenshots via Jason Ng/TikTok

Indonesian authorities find 226 dogs in truck with legs, mouths bound for slaughter & 'consumption'

The country has been facing a growing opposition to its dog meat trade.

January 08, 2024, 03:52 PM

S’porean ‘sugar daddy’, 39, films sex with girl, 15, claims he didn’t know she’s a minor, gets jail

He paid her S$1,800 every month.

January 08, 2024, 03:51 PM

TikTok-viral hawker, 25, left Michelin-starred kitchen to sell nasi lemak in Bedok

She tried out the TikTok tube girl trend to appeal to Gen Z customers.

January 08, 2024, 02:02 PM

Tourist takes disposable chopsticks without buying food from Maxwell hawker stall, gets accused of 'stealing'

She bought food from a neighbouring chicken rice stall.

January 08, 2024, 10:40 AM

Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih opposes abolition of Taiwan's death penalty, says it's 'last line of defence against crime'

Hou claims that the current government is "against" the death penalty.

January 08, 2024, 07:26 AM

S’pore car mobbed at Second Link after allegedly hitting motorcycle while using lorry lane

The car driver eventually paid the motorcyclist RM200.

January 08, 2024, 01:14 AM

80's HK-themed restaurant in Mountbatten serves Hong Kong-style seafood & nostalgic vibes

Travel back in time.

January 07, 2024, 08:12 PM

HK veteran actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine Hui holds banquet at Fullerton Bay Hotel with S'pore hubby

Congratulations to the happy couple.

January 07, 2024, 07:49 PM

Woman, 75, killed by taxi at Robertson Quay, driver, 67, arrested for careless driving

Investigations are ongoing.

January 07, 2024, 06:21 PM

Alaskan Airlines passenger films scary door-sized hole in plane midair

The US FAA has grounded approximately 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

January 07, 2024, 05:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.