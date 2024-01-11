Back

2024 Japan sakura forecast: Cherry blossoms to flower from late Mar. to early May

For your next trip.

Daniel Seow | January 11, 2024, 05:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Planning a trip to Japan?

You might want to check out a forecast by the Japanese Meteorological Corporation (JMC), on when you can expect to see sakuras blooming across the country.

JMC shared their first cherry blossom forecast on Jan. 10, 2024, with expected flowering and full bloom dates for the flowers at over 1,000 viewing locations across Japan.

Tokyo's sakuras expected on Mar. 23

The earliest you can expect to see the iconic pink-and-white flowers would be on Mar. 18 in Kochi, on the island of Shikoku. They are forecast to reach full bloom eight days later.

The capital, Tokyo, is expected to welcome the cherry blossoms on Mar. 23, with full bloom a week later.

In Osaka, one can expect to see sakuras on Mar. 25 and experience them in full bloom on Apr. 1.

Sapporo, Hokkaido, will likely be the latest to see the flowers, with the flowering date forecasted to be May 2 and full bloom on May 6.

Here are the flowering dates for other popular destinations across Japan:

Fukuoka

  • Forecast flowering date: Mar. 21

  • Forecast full bloom date: Mar. 30

Nagoya

  • Forecast flowering date: Mar. 21

  • Forecast full bloom date: Mar. 31

Kyoto

  • Forecast flowering date: Mar. 23

  • Forecast full bloom date: Apr. 1

        Image from JMC website.

        Screenshot from JMC website.

        The forecast will be next updated on Jan. 25, JMC said.

        Many factors influence flowering, full bloom dates

        JMC said the flowering and full bloom dates of the cherry blossoms depend on the previous autumn's temperature patterns.

        Factors that are taken into account for the forecast include low temperatures during autumn and winter, cherry tree growth status, cumulative temperatures, and past data for each area.

        The buds of cherry blossoms develop into fully grown flowers in just a few weeks, through a series of six stages.

        In the penultimate stage, fluffy white and pink petals can be seen, before the final stage where the flower blooms fully.

        For more regular updates on the status of cherry blossom flowering in Japan, you can check out JMC's website.

        The website is updated daily at 9am.

        Or for Singapore's version:

        Top image from Unsplash.

        Takashimaya CNY Fair back with over 50 brands, cookies from S$9.80

        Dong dong dong chiang.

        January 11, 2024, 04:39 PM

        Jamus Lim's claim that WP suggested retailers absorb the GST hike is 'inaccurate': Chee Hong Tat

        Chee highlighted that the government is open to retailers absorbing the GST increase.

        January 11, 2024, 04:24 PM

        Pregnancy rate of S'pore teenagers in past 5 years about 4 in 1,000, average age 18

        Singapore's hospitals provide comprehensive support to pregnant teenagers.

        January 11, 2024, 04:18 PM

        Multi-million-dollar initiatives, multi-agency efforts: Govt takes new measures to fight online scams

        The government urges Singaporeans to remain vigilant.

        January 11, 2024, 04:01 PM

        7-hour debate in parliament: Motion to building 'safe & inclusive' online space for S'pore passes

        The motion was titled "Building An Inclusive And Safe Digital Society".

        January 11, 2024, 03:55 PM

        Strides Premier taxi travels along footpath at Sengkang West Road, taxi company investigating

        Taking "shared pathways" a little too seriously.

        January 11, 2024, 03:51 PM

        Most powerful passport in the world: S'pore top alongside Germany, France, Italy, Japan & Spain

        Citizens from the six countries can enter 194 out of 227 travel destinations visa-free.

        January 11, 2024, 03:50 PM

        S'pore may hire auxiliary police officers from China, India, the Philippines & Myanmar due to shrinking local workforce

        As of November 2023, Singaporeans constitute approximately 68 per cent of the total auxiliary police officers population.

        January 11, 2024, 02:51 PM

        Brunei prince Abdul Mateen is married

        Congratulations.

        January 11, 2024, 02:39 PM

        E-cigarette ban in 2018 due to public health, not potential loss in tobacco tax revenue: Lawrence Wong

        "Our priority is to protect the health of our population and prevent e-cigarettes from causing harm to our people, especially to younger Singaporeans."

        January 11, 2024, 02:35 PM

        About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

        Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.