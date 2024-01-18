Back

S Iswaran's letters on his resignation & PM Lee's reply

In full.

Daniel Seow | Hannah Martens | January 18, 2024, 11:42 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Former Minister for Transport S Iswaran told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his decision to resign as a member of the People's Action Party, in two letters made public on Jan. 18, 2024.

He also told PM Lee he will be returning all his ministerial salary and MP allowances received from July 2023, when investigations into him began.

Iswaran's letters were dated Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, 2024.

PM Lee's letter in response to Iswaran was dated Jan. 17, 2024.

Iswaran's first letter to PM Lee

Dear Prime Minister

I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as Cabinet Minister, as Member of Parliament for the West Coast Group Representative Constituency, and as a member of the People's Action Party with immediate effect.

Yesterday, the CPIB charged me with various offences. I reject the allegations in the charges and will now focus on clearing my name.

Given the circumstances, I feel it is right for me to resign from Cabinet, as a Member of Parliament and as a member of the PAP.

Thank you for the privilege and honour of serving my constituents and the people of Singapore.

Yours sincerely

S Iswaran

Iswaran's second letter to PM Lee

Dear Prime Minister

I refer to my letter of resignation dated 16 January 2024.

Further to that letter, I am writing to inform you that although I have not been asked to do so, I will be returning all monies that I received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as Member of Parliament from the commencement of the CPIB's investigations in July 2023.

I am doing this even though I reject the charges and am innocent. My family and I have decided to return the monies because we cannot in all good conscience benefit from them when I was unable, on account of the investigations, to discharge my duties as a Minister and Member of Parliament.

This is also the right thing to do for Singapore and is in keeping with the Government's high standards of integrity.

So that there is no doubt, I will not be seeking the return of these monies if, as I strongly believe, I am acquitted.

Yours sincerely

S Iswaran

PM Lee's letter to Iswaran

Mr S Iswaran

I have received your letter of resignation dated 16 January 2024. I accept your resignation as a Cabinet Minister and as a member of the People's Action Party. I note that you have also resigned as a Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC.

I have also received your subsequent letter dated 17 January 2024. I acknowledge your decision to return all monies received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB's investigations in July 2023.

I am disappointed and saddened that you are leaving politics in these circumstances. But it is essential that I deal with such matters rigorously in accordance with the law. It is the right thing to do. We must uphold the integrity of the Party and the Government. I am sure you understand the importance of doing so. Singaporeans expect no less.

Yours sincerely

Lee Hsien Loong

Background

On Aug. 2 in Parliament, PM Lee revealed that Iswaran had been interdicted from duty and would be receiving a reduced monthly pay of S$8,500 as he had been brought in by CPIB for investigations.

Iswaran was charged for corruption on Jan. 18, 2024, following CPIB investigations.

Iswaran is accused of accepting over S$160,000 from hotelier Ong Beng Seng so that latter could advance his own business interests in a Singapore Grand Prix contract with the Singapore Tourism Board.

He also faces 24 charges of accepting valuable items from Ong while he was a public servant. The valuable items, which were worth over S$218,000 and included Singapore Grand Prix tickets, were allegedly accepted by Iswaran between November 2015 and December 2021.

Iswaran also faces one charge of obstructing justice in May 2023.

He arrived at the State Courts on Thursday morning at 8:10am accompanied by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned and to extend Iswaran’s current bail.

He is currently out on bail for S$800,000.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled to take place on Mar. 1, 2024.

The letters

Iswaran's first letter to PM Lee:

Iswaran's second letter to PM Lee:

PM Lee's letter to Iswaran:

Top images by Mothership & MCI/YouTube

AGC to decide on possible action against billionaire Ong Beng Seng after Iswaran's case concludes

The AGC added that the CPIB has also investigated Ong.

January 18, 2024, 12:29 PM

Iswaran alleged to have received over S$360,000 of tickets to football matches, F1, shows over 7 years

He also allegedly received another S$20,000 of gratification from Ong Beng Seng, which includes a private jet flight and S$4,737 one-night Doha hotel stay.

January 18, 2024, 11:27 AM

Chee Hong Tat promoted to Transport Minister, Grace Fu appointed Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations after Iswaran resignation

Iswaran resigned on Jan. 18, 2024 after being charged in court.

January 18, 2024, 10:36 AM

Panicky otter pup stuck on ledge outside Ngee Ann Polytechnic library rescued by Acres

The otter was squeaking loudly and repeatedly attempted to hop back up the ledge, but failed to do so.

January 18, 2024, 10:36 AM

US-bound ANA flight returns to Tokyo after 'heavily drunk' passenger bites flight stewardess

The passenger told the Japanese police that he took a sleeping pill, hence he "doesn't recall" what he did.

January 18, 2024, 10:34 AM

Iswaran resigns as transport minister, MP & PAP member

He will also return all his ministerial salary and MP allowances received from July 2023.

January 18, 2024, 10:21 AM

Transport Minister S Iswaran charged with corruption, obstructing justice, pleads not guilty

He faces a total of 27 charges and is the first minister to be charged with criminal offences in court.

January 18, 2024, 09:17 AM

Man allegedly pumps subsidised RON95 petrol into S'pore-registered BMW, ignores M'sian calling him out

Aiyo.

January 18, 2024, 08:27 AM

Iswaran shows up at State Courts in relation to corruption probe

Less than two weeks ago, it was announced that CPIB had completed their investigations on him.

January 18, 2024, 08:11 AM

Three Peacocks moving out of Labrador Park after 6 years, last day on Jan. 31, 2024

Moving to a new location.

January 18, 2024, 03:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.