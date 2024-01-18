S Iswaran's letters on his resignation & PM Lee's reply

Former Minister for Transport S Iswaran told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his decision to resign as a member of the People's Action Party, in two letters made public on Jan. 18, 2024.

He also told PM Lee he will be returning all his ministerial salary and MP allowances received from July 2023, when investigations into him began.

Iswaran's letters were dated Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, 2024.

PM Lee's letter in response to Iswaran was dated Jan. 17, 2024.

Iswaran's first letter to PM Lee

Dear Prime Minister I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as Cabinet Minister, as Member of Parliament for the West Coast Group Representative Constituency, and as a member of the People's Action Party with immediate effect. Yesterday, the CPIB charged me with various offences. I reject the allegations in the charges and will now focus on clearing my name. Given the circumstances, I feel it is right for me to resign from Cabinet, as a Member of Parliament and as a member of the PAP. Thank you for the privilege and honour of serving my constituents and the people of Singapore. Yours sincerely S Iswaran

Iswaran's second letter to PM Lee

Dear Prime Minister I refer to my letter of resignation dated 16 January 2024. Further to that letter, I am writing to inform you that although I have not been asked to do so, I will be returning all monies that I received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as Member of Parliament from the commencement of the CPIB's investigations in July 2023. I am doing this even though I reject the charges and am innocent. My family and I have decided to return the monies because we cannot in all good conscience benefit from them when I was unable, on account of the investigations, to discharge my duties as a Minister and Member of Parliament. This is also the right thing to do for Singapore and is in keeping with the Government's high standards of integrity. So that there is no doubt, I will not be seeking the return of these monies if, as I strongly believe, I am acquitted. Yours sincerely S Iswaran

PM Lee's letter to Iswaran

Mr S Iswaran I have received your letter of resignation dated 16 January 2024. I accept your resignation as a Cabinet Minister and as a member of the People's Action Party. I note that you have also resigned as a Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC. I have also received your subsequent letter dated 17 January 2024. I acknowledge your decision to return all monies received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB's investigations in July 2023. I am disappointed and saddened that you are leaving politics in these circumstances. But it is essential that I deal with such matters rigorously in accordance with the law. It is the right thing to do. We must uphold the integrity of the Party and the Government. I am sure you understand the importance of doing so. Singaporeans expect no less. Yours sincerely Lee Hsien Loong

Background

On Aug. 2 in Parliament, PM Lee revealed that Iswaran had been interdicted from duty and would be receiving a reduced monthly pay of S$8,500 as he had been brought in by CPIB for investigations.

Iswaran was charged for corruption on Jan. 18, 2024, following CPIB investigations.

Iswaran is accused of accepting over S$160,000 from hotelier Ong Beng Seng so that latter could advance his own business interests in a Singapore Grand Prix contract with the Singapore Tourism Board.

He also faces 24 charges of accepting valuable items from Ong while he was a public servant. The valuable items, which were worth over S$218,000 and included Singapore Grand Prix tickets, were allegedly accepted by Iswaran between November 2015 and December 2021.

Iswaran also faces one charge of obstructing justice in May 2023.

He arrived at the State Courts on Thursday morning at 8:10am accompanied by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned and to extend Iswaran’s current bail.

He is currently out on bail for S$800,000.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled to take place on Mar. 1, 2024.

